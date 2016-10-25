NCFPD restructures reserve program to create apprenticeships

The North County Fire Protection District (NCFPD) has restructured its reserve firefighter program by reclassifying the reserves as limited-term apprentices.

A 5-0 NCFPD board vote September 27 approved the change from the Reserve Program to the Limited Term Apprentice Firefighter Program while also approving policies for the new program.

“That’s essentially a restructuring of our existing reserve program,” said NCFPD fire chief Steve Abbott. “We’re making them limited-term full-time employees.”

The reserve program augmented the career staff by providing extra firefighters and paramedics as needed, and it also provided new firefighters with experience. That experience often makes the reserves attractive to other fire departments who have a full-time position available, and the reserves often hold other jobs which provide their main financial compensation which is complemented by their reserve fire department activity.

The full-time status of the apprentices does not eliminate the possibility that they will find more permanent employment with another fire department but increases the likelihood that they will be available for a permanent NCFPD position when one is available.

“It creates a lot more stability for us,” Abbott said.

Six current reserve firefighters will be offered full-time employment on a two-year contract which is renewable for two additional one-year terms.

“They get a regular schedule and have benefits,” Abbott said. “That keeps them from having to work multiple jobs to make a basic living.”

The apprentices would be paid minimum wage along with their benefits, and they would not be part of the firefighters’ union.