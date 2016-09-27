NCL food drive benefits Fallbrook Food Pantry

By on No Comment

Fallbrook Food Pantry executive director Jennifer Vetch, board director and past president Young Milton, accept a $1,181 donation from National Charity League member, Mary Kathryn Fellios, who organized the NCL’s annual food drive for her leadership project.
Fallbrook Food Pantry executive director Jennifer Vetch, board director and past president Young Milton, accept a $1,181 donation from National Charity League member, Mary Kathryn Fellios, who organized the NCL’s annual food drive for her leadership project.

FALLBROOK − The San Luis Rey Chapter (SLR) of National Charity League (NCL), which covers Fallbrook, Bonsall, and Vista and is one of the smallest chapters, accomplished the great feat of taking second place for its food drive in a district of NCL Chapters throughout San Diego, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties.

The SLR annual “We Can Food Drive” was overseen by a Ticktocker (daughter), Mary Kathryn Fellios, for her NCL Leadership Project. Fellios organized donation collections outside local grocery stores for a month; she also sent communications to NCL active members (moms and daughters) and alumni (Las Mads) and asked for donations.

As a result, close to 9,000 food goods were collected, which included a $1,181 donation check to the Fallbrook Food Pantry. NCL members said they are grateful to their generous local community for making this drive a success.

NCL food drive benefits Fallbrook Food Pantry added by on
View all posts by Newsroom →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.