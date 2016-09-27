NCL food drive benefits Fallbrook Food Pantry

FALLBROOK − The San Luis Rey Chapter (SLR) of National Charity League (NCL), which covers Fallbrook, Bonsall, and Vista and is one of the smallest chapters, accomplished the great feat of taking second place for its food drive in a district of NCL Chapters throughout San Diego, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties.

The SLR annual “We Can Food Drive” was overseen by a Ticktocker (daughter), Mary Kathryn Fellios, for her NCL Leadership Project. Fellios organized donation collections outside local grocery stores for a month; she also sent communications to NCL active members (moms and daughters) and alumni (Las Mads) and asked for donations.

As a result, close to 9,000 food goods were collected, which included a $1,181 donation check to the Fallbrook Food Pantry. NCL members said they are grateful to their generous local community for making this drive a success.