NCL holds Modelette Fashion Show and Tea





BONSALL – The San Luis Rey chapter of the National Charity League (NCL) held its annual Modelette Fashion Show and formal Tea Event at the Vista Valley Country Club on Nov. 6. The theme of this year’s tea was Coco Chanel. NCL patronesses Carmen Ford, Katie Bresnahan and Lauri Caso worked for six months to plan a lovely and entertaining afternoon tea for dozens of mothers and daughters to enjoy.

The 10th grade members of the chapter served as fashion models for the event and walked the runway in three sets of outfits: formal tea, sports and clubs, and winter wonderland. Each model attended a one-month preparation course which covered etiquette, modeling techniques, makeup and hair tips.

In addition to a fashion show and tea service professionally executed by ninth grade members, the event featured a lovely buffet lunch prepared by Vista Valley Country Club and a silent auction fundraiser.

The National Charity League is a 501c3 organization whose members consist of mother/daughter teams that volunteer countless hours to the community and donate money to local philanthropies.