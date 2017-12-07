Nearly 20,000 SDG&E customers countywide without power

As of 3:50 p.m. December 7 nearly 20,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers throughout San Diego County are without electrical power.

Due to the risk of high winds causing a power line to fall and cause a wildfire approximately 12,000 SDG&E accounts countywide have had their power shut down. Approximately 7,500 additional customers throughout the county have lost power for other reasons.

SDG&E has also notified customers that power may be shut off in additional areas if the fire risk warrants. Approximately 175,000 customers countywide could have their power temporarily shut off under those circumstances.

San Diego Gas and Electric has also dispatched its aircraft to assist with fighting efforts. It was in 2009 that the County of San Diego made an agreement with San Diego Gas & Electric to utilize an SDG&E helicopter for firefighting purposes if necessary.