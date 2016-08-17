Negotiations continue for Fallbrook Golf Club

Negotiations that began on Aug. 9 for the purchase of Fallbrook Golf Club were continuing as of the deadline (Tuesday, Aug. 16) for this article.
“We’re working on it,” said Fallbrook Golf Club owner Jack Lamberson on the morning of Aug. 16. “We’re still negotiating. We’re trying to get a deal. Hopefully, by this time next week we’ll have something really solid.”
Lamberson stated on Aug. 9 that he had a meeting that morning with a real estate broker. The fact that talks were continuing a week later provided some hope to Gird Valley residents who want the 116-acre property to remain a golf course or an open space recreational area.
“We try to be optimistic,” said Teresa Platt, the leader of the community group Save Fallbrook Golf Course. “For the right person it’s a terrific property, even in its current neglected state.”
Lamberson shut the golf course down for the third time this year on July 26 and the property has not been watered or had any maintenance performed on it since July 25.
“We just have to remain hopeful that a good deal can be made,” said Platt.
We’ve heard this too many times. Why doesn’t someone ask Jack if this new potential buyer is a golf course buyer or a developer. He probably wouldn’t give a straight answer anyway, knowing his BS history. That said, I really hope it stays a golf course, as I am a local off hole 6, and really love the area, the course, and the restaurant/Bar ( assuming the food and service gets better ) Note to new buyer, if planning to keep golf, …Get creative with your revenue strategies: Not just golf, but Soccer golf, kids day, Dog day, Frisbee day, Evening golf cart dinner rally’s. Video’s of your round from camera’s on poles, the ideas are endless. All you have to do is get people to come, and then sell them good food and beer, and you make money.
JD, Everyone wants what is in their best interest and I imagine the same is true for Jack. The thing is the owner is in the driver’s seat (for now) and everyone else is going to have to hope he decides in their favor.
Someone should ask Jack if he or someone is going to pay his employees for the month they worked trying to get the course in shape for the “possible” new buyer!!!
Denise, if people are owed money they can file a claim (lien) against the property and hopefully they will be paid when the matter is resolved. It is important that they file a claim otherwise anyone negotiating to purchase the property does not know what is owed.
You can file for unpaid wages here: http://www.dir.ca.gov/dlse/howtofilewageclaim.htm
If all else fails, get together and hire a labor lawyer through the bar association referral service. They should take the case at no charge unless/until you win the lawsuit against the golf course owner and when you win the lawsuit you can recoup the lawyer’s fees from the employer: http://www.calbar.ca.gov/Public/LawyerReferralServicesLRS.aspx#sandiego
Someone should ask Supervisor Horn to have the county buy the course and turn it into a public course and park…..have the non-violent “guests” in the county jails maintain the course under the management of the SDSD.
Nah it will never happen…….makes far too much sense.
We’ll just build houses on it and turn it into Costa Mesa
For more info on the course, see SaveFallbrookGolfCourse.com. Thank you!
Jack needs to pay his employees period. It sounds to me like he is trying to avoid payroll taxes and providing worker’s compensation insurance. File a wage claim employees. Fair Employment Board will get their pound of flesh to the tune of four times what you are owed. Then Mr. Lambertson will also have to pay the fine to the state AFTER he pays his employees their wages and fines!!! I have no sympathy for businesses who commit wage theft. WAGE THEFT IS STEALING AND SHOULD BE A FELONY!!! File your claim people!!! The Labor Board cannot help you if you don’t report him!!!