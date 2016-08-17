Negotiations continue for Fallbrook Golf Club

Negotiations that began on Aug. 9 for the purchase of Fallbrook Golf Club were continuing as of the deadline (Tuesday, Aug. 16) for this article.

“We’re working on it,” said Fallbrook Golf Club owner Jack Lamberson on the morning of Aug. 16. “We’re still negotiating. We’re trying to get a deal. Hopefully, by this time next week we’ll have something really solid.”

Lamberson stated on Aug. 9 that he had a meeting that morning with a real estate broker. The fact that talks were continuing a week later provided some hope to Gird Valley residents who want the 116-acre property to remain a golf course or an open space recreational area.

“We try to be optimistic,” said Teresa Platt, the leader of the community group Save Fallbrook Golf Course. “For the right person it’s a terrific property, even in its current neglected state.”

Lamberson shut the golf course down for the third time this year on July 26 and the property has not been watered or had any maintenance performed on it since July 25.

“We just have to remain hopeful that a good deal can be made,” said Platt.