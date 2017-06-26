New children’s book by local author helps teach positive character

FALLBROOK – Inspired by her third grade class in Jakarta, Indonesia, Leslie Marie Wheeler wrote her children’s book, “A Boy’s Guide to Becoming a Gentleman,” to help teach positive character in the classroom.

She would often tell her students to be helpful to one another, responsible and kind. Realizing that the young English as a second language learners had trouble understanding some of these words and concepts, Wheeler decided to write a book that incorporated clear illustrations to make these adjectives of character more easily understood.

“A Boy’s Guide to Becoming a Gentleman,” is a story about a young boy who aspires to grow up to be a gentleman just like his dad. He learns that gentlemen are heroes of the earth. The young boy is being a gentleman when he is being helpful, responsible, friendly, and much more. When he is displaying positive character traits, he is being a hero. The story is also accompanied by 10 positive character coloring pages at the end of the book.

This book was well-received by Wheeler’s third grade class in Jakarta, Indonesia. After reading the book to the students, she recognized a dramatic shift in their behavior. They were helping each other, being more courteous and making sure everyone was included during recess. Some students even began cleaning up litter after eating their lunch and would proudly show Wheeler their contribution to help the school stay clean. This book noticeably helped improve classroom management and positive behaviors during classes.

Now living in Fallbrook, Wheeler is a positive character teacher to young children and author/illustrator of two successful positive character children’s books. Her hard work and ambitions are aimed towards helping young children shine their brightest light on the world through their every day positive character behaviors.

Wheeler’s books can be purchased locally at Major Market or online at createspace.com or amazon.com.