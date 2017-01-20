New commander of Sheriff’s Fallbrook substation ready for new challenge

Considering all the units Lt. Pat Gardner has served with in his nearly 30 years of employment with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, it’s not surprising he is thoroughly embracing his latest assignment as the new commander of the Fallbrook Sheriff’s substation.

“It’s a great new challenge,” said Gardner, a man who obviously thrives on new and varied tests.

A 51-year-old native of San Diego, Gardner was hired by the Sheriff’s Department in 1987. After beginning his career working at the El Cajon jail, Gardner went on to spend 11 years working patrol in Santee and Lakeside, work as a area detective, spend 8 1/2 years with the homicide unit, become a member of the cold case team, get promoted to sergeant, serve on Vista patrol, spend some time with the criminal intelligence division, get promoted to lieutenant and serve at the Santee Lakeside command, get assigned to the special investigations division and work on the East County gangs task force, and, finally, be selected as Lt. David Gilmore’s replacement at the Fallbrook substation.

“I’ve been very, very fortunate,” said Gardner. “The Sheriff’s Department is just a wonderful organization. The department is so vast, you can do whatever career you want to, and it’s very, very supportive.”

The Fallbrook assignment is Gardner’s first opportunity to be in charge of a station. At Santee Lakeside, he was one of two lieutenants working under a captain.

Gardner believes his “patrol background and investigative background” will help him in his new position of overseeing a station that has a sworn staff of 36 individuals, including 27 that work the streets.

“Working in this station, the deputies here are very, very proactive, and so just to be able to assist them in whatever they need as far as guidance goes,” said Gardner of his role as commander.

Gardner, a personable man, said he is looking forward to meeting members of the community.

“Lt. Gilmore, in briefing me, said one of the key things about this station is the strong support we get from the communities we serve – Fallbrook, Bonsall, De Luz and Rainbow,” said Gardner. “And I very much want to foster that collaboration with the community.

“Fallbrook enjoys a very low crime rate, and I think a large part of that has to do with the community,” continued Gardner. “They see something, they say something. That’s a large part of community support.”

In doing his research, Gardner learned of the magnitude of work performed by the Fallbrook substation’s Senior Volunteer Patrol, which has nearly 50 members.

“Just in 2016, they logged in 16,710 hours,” said Gardner. “They’re an amazing group of people. I’ve very impressed.”

Gardner believes “dealing with people” is one of his strengths.

“I look forward to working with the members of community to address crime issues with them,” said Gardner, who took over in Fallbrook Jan. 6 and immediately began attending community events to introduce himself. Today (Jan. 19), he was scheduled to attend the Fallbrook Community Forum meeting, a monthly gathering that brings together people from community, municipal and governmental organizations.

Gardner will celebrate his 30th anniversary with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department in April and said he is looking forward to many more years with the organization.

“I love the job,” said Gardner. “It’s the variety. Something happens every single day that’s different, and that’s the best part about this job. Just dealing with people and all the different things that you can do in this department. And every day there’s a new challenge.”

Fallbrook is the latest challenge for Gardner, and he seems genuinely excited about it.

“Outstanding,” replied Gardner when asked how his transition was going. “I just look forward to working with everybody.”