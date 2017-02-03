New paints to be demonstrated; call for entries announced

FALLBROOK – The Feb. 18 meeting of the Fallbrook Art Association (FAA) will have a demonstration of Golden Paints by representative Kevin Greenland. All are invited to come see what’s new and pick up some tips at the same time. There will be a small workshop following the meeting. Contact Carol Reardon (760) 731-6677 to be put on the list.

The meeting will be at the Fallbrook Woman’s Club, 238 W. Mission Rd., starting at 9 a.m. There will not be a critique session at this meeting.

The art association would also like to announce the call for entries for the Open Judged Theme Art Show “Dream a Little Dream,” March 2 to 29 at the Brandon Gallery, 105 North Main Ave. FAA membership is not required to enter.

Joe Oakes an award winning Coachella Valley artist specializing in landscapes and structures with exaggerated use of color, light and shadow will be the judge. There will be several awards including Best of Show, First, Second and Third places, the Bev Thordarson Memorial Theme Award, special judges awards and a Plein Air Award.