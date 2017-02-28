Newcomers club keeps a busy schedule





FALLBROOK – January and February were busy months for the Fallbrook Newcomers Club. They had a very informative presentation by guest speaker Jackie Toppin, membership services coordinator for the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, at the January meeting and had their largest New Member Tea ever at the end of the month.

Toppin provided information about the wide range of services that the chamber provides and apprised the membership about the many activities available to Fallbrook residents.

At the February meeting, Alina Rowe from Fallbrook Library provided the membership with great information about upcoming events and the numerous services that the library has available for members of the community.

Fallbrook Newcomers Club’s membership has grown this year to a record 108. With so many new members joining, the executive board wanted to welcome and share information with them on what and how the activities work. The board hosted a New Member Tea which was very well-received. Delicious food was abundant and the event was graciously held at the home of Newcomer members Roz and Ken Romain.

All are welcome to come to the Newcomers’ coffee next month to hear about what is being planned for the former Fallbrook Golf Course, Thursday, March 9, 9:30 a.m., at the Fallbrook Methodist Church, 1844 Winterhaven Rd.