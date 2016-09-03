Newcomers Club to learn about wildfire preparedness

FALLBROOK – New residents to the area are invited to attend Fallbrook Newcomers Club meeting on Thursday, Sept. 8 for a special program about wildfire preparedness.

The speakers are Patty Koch from North County Fire Protection District, which provides emergency services and community risk reduction for the Fallbrook, Rainbow and Bonsall areas, and Charles Vega from Fallbrook Fire Safe Council. Fire Safe Councils are national, state and local organizations, assisting individuals to protect their homes and communities from wildfires. The presentation includes prevention measures for home and yard as well as personal preparedness.

Fallbrook Newcomers Club is the best way to make new friends and learn about the Fallbrook area. Membership is open to first-time residents who have moved to Fallbrook, Bonsall, DeLuz or Rainbow within the last three years. The club sponsors activities, events, and interesting guest speakers at their monthly meetings.