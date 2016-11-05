Newcomers to learn about Mahjongg and art classes

The Fallbrook Newcomers Club's Bunco Babes are, from left, back row, Barbara Erickson, Diane Goodrich, Linda Lovett, Patty Vasquez, Ardis Duhachek, Sheila Peterson, Vicky Okelly; front row, Joanne Jackson, Carol Kidd, Andrea Purpura and Shirley Worthen.
FALLBROOK – Residents new to the area are invited to attend the Fallbrook Newcomers meeting on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 9:30 a.m. to learn about the history of Mahjongg presented by Araxy Moosa. Kimber Petralito from the Fallbrook Arts Center will also talk about the upcoming holiday exhibition and the art classes offered by the center.

The Fallbrook Newcomers Club has kicked off the year with fabulous programs, activities, and many new members. They meet the second Thursday of the month at the Fallbrook Methodist Church at 1844 Winterhaven R. If interested, check out fallbrooknewcomers.com or email [email protected].

Fallbrook Newcomers Club is a non-profit organization devoted to promoting friendships among new residents in the community and providing interesting activities in which they can participate. Membership is open to first-time residents who have moved to Fallbrook, Bonsall, DeLuz or Rainbow within the last three years.

New members of the Fallbrook Newcomers Club include, from left, Judy Calvillo, Ellen Ramsey, Jean Kenison, Lisa Stanley, Doreen Guthrie, Barbara Rowe, Denise Dirks, and Gay Smith.

Members of the Newcomers Club are seen on an Out and About tour of REINS.

