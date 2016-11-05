Newcomers to learn about Mahjongg and art classes

FALLBROOK – Residents new to the area are invited to attend the Fallbrook Newcomers meeting on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 9:30 a.m. to learn about the history of Mahjongg presented by Araxy Moosa. Kimber Petralito from the Fallbrook Arts Center will also talk about the upcoming holiday exhibition and the art classes offered by the center.

The Fallbrook Newcomers Club has kicked off the year with fabulous programs, activities, and many new members. They meet the second Thursday of the month at the Fallbrook Methodist Church at 1844 Winterhaven R. If interested, check out fallbrooknewcomers.com or email [email protected] .

Fallbrook Newcomers Club is a non-profit organization devoted to promoting friendships among new residents in the community and providing interesting activities in which they can participate. Membership is open to first-time residents who have moved to Fallbrook, Bonsall, DeLuz or Rainbow within the last three years.