Night of Oz live auction to include balloon rides, vacations, sailing and Phonak hearing aids

FALLBROOK – Donations of items for the live auction at the Foundation for Senior Care’s A Night in Oz fundraiser include two different vacations, a 42-ft. yacht excursion, balloon rides and an RV weekend. David Illich, a doctor of audiology, is providing hearing aids with a value of over $6,000. The newest Phonak hearing aid, the Audeo B-R, is the first ever lithium-ion rechargeable hearing aid, which provides 24 hours of hearing with one simple charge.

Illich is also donating a hearing evaluation with fitting of the hearing devices and follow up care for the winner for the life of the hearing aids (non-transferable).

The fundraiser, no longer called Dinner with the Docs, will be held at Pala Mesa Resort on Oct. 29. All are invited to come to it and travel to the Emerald City with the foundation staff and board members in costume as the full cast of characters from the movie.

Guests are asked to come in costume or add just a hint of Oz to their dress. The foundation is hoping to purchase a second wheelchair van as a result of this fundraiser. They have raised about half of the money and look forward to raising the remainder at the event.

A professional auctioneer will be part of the evening’s entertainment. A few of the fun items that will also be auctioned off include:

A one week stay in a two bedroom beachside villa in Nicaragua at Puerta del Mar Villa, close to cloudforest and rainforest, active volcanoes, golf course and cities of Rivas and San Juan Del Sur. A one week stay in a two bedroom unit at the Tamarack Beach resort with dinner certificates, bike rental, and standup paddle board rental. Sailing for four on the San Diego Bay in a 42 foot yacht. A Temecula balloon ride for four and wine tasting tour. Share My Coach in Bonsall has donated a weekend rental of a 29FT Class C Motorhome.

Foundation staff members are grateful for the many donations they have received from local businesses and appreciate their support.