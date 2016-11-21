Nighttime connector closure Westbound State Route 78 to Northbound Interstate 5

SAN DIEGO— Caltrans reported that crews will close westbound State Route 78 (SR-78) connector to Interstate 5 (I-5) Monday and Tuesday nights from 10 until 5 in the morning for drainage repairs.

Motorists traveling on westbound SR-78 will be detoured to southbound I-5, then west on Las Flores Drive to northbound I-5.

Motorists are reminded to “Slow for the Cone Zone,” watch for highway workers, and use extra caution when traveling past construction work zones.

Visit www.dot.ca.gov/d11/ and [email protected] Twitter for current transportation information, construction, closures, and major traffic incidents on state highways in San Diego and Imperial counties.