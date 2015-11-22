Nine arrested for Temecula assault, including one Fallbrook man

On Thursday, November 19, after a lengthy investigation into a reported assault, members from the Riverside County Regional Gang Task Force and the Riverside County Probation and Compliance Team served six search warrants at different locations in the cities of Murrieta and Fallbrook.

During the service of those search warrants, nine subjects were arrested for their alleged involvement in an assault that occurred in the city of Temecula. A tenth subject was arrested at one of the locations for an unrelated narcotics violation.

The investigation began on July 18, when officers from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Temecula Police station investigated an assault that took place at a local eatery in the 41800 block of Moreno Rd., in the city of Temecula.

The assault involved numerous subjects who were involved in a physical altercation that caused moderate to severe injuries to multiple victims. The violent confrontation caused moderate damage to the establishment.

The entire incident was captured on video surveillance from the restaurant. Based on the belief the subjects involved in instigating the altercation were possible gang members, the investigation was forwarded to the Murrieta-Temecula Regional Gang Task Force (MTRGTF – Region 4) for follow-up investigation.

Over the past several months, the MTRGTF conducted an extensive investigation into the reported altercation and ultimately identified 10 separate suspects as the primary aggressors from this incident. Based on their investigation the MTRGTF determined the suspects in this case were members and/or associates of a motorcycle club identified as the “Royal Aces.”

During the service of those search warrants, members of the MTRGTF discovered and collected as evidence narcotics, an assault weapon, several illegal types of ammunition, several illegal high-capacity ammunition magazines and narcotics-related paraphernalia.

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Southwest Detention Center for conspiracy, assault with a deadly weapon and felony vandalism:

1. James A. Jones, 40-year-old resident of Winchester

2. Damien R. Mitchell, 36-year-old resident of Murrieta

3. Robert S. Alvarez, 26-year-old resident of Murrieta

4. Shaquille L. Wilson, 22-year-old resident of Murrieta

5. Lamor Ferguson, 23-year-old resident of Murrieta

6. Curtis A. Duke, 26-year-old resident of Murrieta

7. Maurice A. Henry, 22-year-old resident of Murrieta

8. Diangalo Brockington, 23-year-old resident of Murrieta

9. Juan Carranza, 27-year-old resident of Fallbrook

Additionally, Jessica Villalpando a 22-year-old resident of Murrieta was arrested and booked for possession of narcotics for sales.

In a press release from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, Sgt Chris Gaskins asked that anyone with additional information about this reported incident or investigation to contact the MTRGTF.

Callers can ask for Agent Metz at (951) 461-6348 or Sgt. Weller at (951) 461-6318. Callers can also provide information anonymously through “We Tip” at 1-800-78-CRIME. Callers can refer to incident file number TE153180038 and can remain anonymous.