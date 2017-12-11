No new fires, just hot spots being reported

This morning, Dec. 11, North County Fire Protection District Public Information Officer John Choi said that there are no new fires in the Fallbrook/Bonsall area, however “there are hot spots being reported and the fire department is responding to every call.”

He also said, “As we repopulate, there are still a lot of dangerous threats” residents should be aware of in the area. Those include downed power lines; residents should not touch them but report them to SDG&E right away, (800) 411-7343.

Choi advised parents to make sure kids are not running around areas that had burned as there may be hidden piles of ash that are very hot. “Trees can burn all the way down to their roots underground,” he said, leaving hot ashes unseen from above.

In the morning, he warned, the onshore breeze is blowing but will change to an offshore breeze around noon which may blow smoke eastward.