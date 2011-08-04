No Tdap shot, no entry into school, officials say – Students entering grades 7-12 must have vaccine to begin fall session

Officials at Fallbrook and Bonsall schools are adamant when they say students entering grades 7 through 12 for the fall term must show proof of having a combined tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis (Tdap) booster or they will not be admitted to class when school begins on August 29. The new mandate, issued by the State of California through Assembly Bill 354, has been enacted due to the record number of pertussis (whooping cough) cases seen recently.

“We don’t want a situation where we have to pull kids out of class and school until they get the immunization,” said John Hayek, assistant principal of Fallbrook Union High School. “If a student has had a booster shot since age seven, that is fine, but if their immunization was before that, they need a new booster.”

Hayek said high school students must turn in proof of the shot prior to being allowed to enter the registration process which is staggered by grade level from August 15 through 22.

“Each student must turn in their immunization card to the principal’s office or counseling office prior to their registration day,” explained Hayek. “Those offices are open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.”

In the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District (FUESD), incoming seventh and eighth grades at Potter Jr. High School must have proof of immunization as well.

“Students who fail to get the booster shot must be excluded from school,” said Jennifer Jeffries, interim superintendent. “Whooping cough is nothing to fool around with. We are fortunate to have a vaccination to guard our children and community from this disease. It’s imperative that students receive the booster, both for their health as well as being able to start the school year without interruption.” Potter Jr. High will offer the booster shots on site during student registration August 22 and 23.

At Sullivan Middle School in the Bonsall Union School District, parents of students entering seventh and eighth grade have been made aware on several occasions of the new vaccine requirement.

“We did our initial registration process at the end of June,” said Janet Whiddon, principal of Sullivan Middle School. “We have accepted students’ paperwork and parents have been advised we need proof of the students’ vaccinations before they can attend school.” Whiddon said staff members have been making phone calls to parents who still need to provide proof of their student’s booster shot as registration continues through August.

According to the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency, the number of pertussis cases known in 2011 so far is 302. Cases reached a record number of 1,144 in 2010 and included two infant deaths. The agency suggests that everyone over the age of 10, who have not received a booster, get one, especially women of childbearing age, caregivers, and healthcare workers.

Hayek said while many schools in the county have been affected by the recent pertussis epidemic, Fallbrook’s sole public high school has been fortunate.

“There have not been any cases that I have been aware of involving Fallbrook High students,” said Hayek. “We have not had an epidemic at the school and have not had any issues where we have had to close down areas or notify parents relating to that, like some other schools have had.”

Hayek said he is, however, very concerned about the number of parents who may not yet be aware of the new requirement.

“We don’t want to have to remove students from the classroom because that impacts their learning, first and foremost, and then it also impacts our Average Daily Attendance (ADA) revenue for the school,” he said. “We hope the majority of parents will have this taken care of prior to registration. If it means longer lines at registration, we’ll do what we have to do.”

The new requirement has the potential of causing delays if not handled immediately.

“The last thing we want to do is make things more inconvenient for kids coming to school, but this is happening all over the state, all over the county; we are trying to do our best,” said Hayek. “We have been sending mailers home for the past six months and have been doing weekly dial-outs (automated phone calls to students’ homes) during the month of July.”

