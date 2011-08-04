No Tdap shot, no entry into school, officials say – Students entering grades 7-12 must have vaccine to begin fall session

Officials at Fallbrook and Bonsall schools are adamant when they say students entering grades 7 through 12 for the fall term must show proof of having a combined tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis (Tdap) booster or they will not be admitted to class when school begins on August 29. The new mandate, issued by the State of California through Assembly Bill 354, has been enacted due to the record number of pertussis (whooping cough) cases seen recently.
“We don’t want a situation where we have to pull kids out of class and school until they get the immunization,” said John Hayek, assistant principal of Fallbrook Union High School. “If a student has had a booster shot since age seven, that is fine, but if their immunization was before that, they need a new booster.”
Hayek said high school students must turn in proof of the shot prior to being allowed to enter the registration process which is staggered by grade level from August 15 through 22.
“Each student must turn in their immunization card to the principal’s office or counseling office prior to their registration day,” explained Hayek. “Those offices are open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.”
In the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District (FUESD), incoming seventh and eighth grades at Potter Jr. High School must have proof of immunization as well.
“Students who fail to get the booster shot must be excluded from school,” said Jennifer Jeffries, interim superintendent. “Whooping cough is nothing to fool around with. We are fortunate to have a vaccination to guard our children and community from this disease. It’s imperative that students receive the booster, both for their health as well as being able to start the school year without interruption.” Potter Jr. High will offer the booster shots on site during student registration August 22 and 23.
At Sullivan Middle School in the Bonsall Union School District, parents of students entering seventh and eighth grade have been made aware on several occasions of the new vaccine requirement.
“We did our initial registration process at the end of June,” said Janet Whiddon, principal of Sullivan Middle School. “We have accepted students’ paperwork and parents have been advised we need proof of the students’ vaccinations before they can attend school.” Whiddon said staff members have been making phone calls to parents who still need to provide proof of their student’s booster shot as registration continues through August.
According to the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency, the number of pertussis cases known in 2011 so far is 302. Cases reached a record number of 1,144 in 2010 and included two infant deaths. The agency suggests that everyone over the age of 10, who have not received a booster, get one, especially women of childbearing age, caregivers, and healthcare workers.
Hayek said while many schools in the county have been affected by the recent pertussis epidemic, Fallbrook’s sole public high school has been fortunate.
“There have not been any cases that I have been aware of involving Fallbrook High students,” said Hayek. “We have not had an epidemic at the school and have not had any issues where we have had to close down areas or notify parents relating to that, like some other schools have had.”
Hayek said he is, however, very concerned about the number of parents who may not yet be aware of the new requirement.
“We don’t want to have to remove students from the classroom because that impacts their learning, first and foremost, and then it also impacts our Average Daily Attendance (ADA) revenue for the school,” he said. “We hope the majority of parents will have this taken care of prior to registration. If it means longer lines at registration, we’ll do what we have to do.”
The new requirement has the potential of causing delays if not handled immediately.
“The last thing we want to do is make things more inconvenient for kids coming to school, but this is happening all over the state, all over the county; we are trying to do our best,” said Hayek. “We have been sending mailers home for the past six months and have been doing weekly dial-outs (automated phone calls to students’ homes) during the month of July.”
Wow, this is ridiculous. The emergency really is that if your kid misses as much school as whooping cough requires, then the school is going to lose mega money. This is the core issue- that is the panic.
If you would quit bringing in all these sick illegals our kids would be safe, this shot has been proven to cause autism, and is not affective…
Earth to mom of lots. This is state mandated. This is to protect all children. How difficult is it to take 30 minutes out of your precious day to vacinate your kids.
Yes, Whooping Cough/Pertussis is actually VERY CONTAGIOUS and isn’t to be messed with. Remember Polio? Thank goodness for that vaccine.
It’s my decision to vaccinate my kids, not the state’s decision.
There used to be a disclosure on the back of the school forms that allowed parents to opt out of immunizations for personal and/or religious reasons.
Now, I got my kids the normal shots but when the new ones came on the market aka chicken pox, I opted out for a number of reasons. The primary reason is chicken pox is a pain but not that bad to have.
Now, with polio, of course, I got my kids the shots.
As far as the new Tdap, I say leave the decision to the PARENTS and NOT the VILLAGE.
Ps…Erin, do you do EVERYTHING the government regulates?
Well Now….The reason my comment was directed to mom of tons. Is in response that this is all about lost attendance revenue. FUHS has nothing to do with the state law. They are just trying to do what the state has mandated. With the least amount of disruption to the childs education. She makes no argument that this is against her moral confiction or religious beliefs. No, It’s all a money issue. I can’t help but see the future irony in this. The same parents that kick and scream about not being able to opt out of the vacination. Are the same parents that sue the school district for not protecting their kids from infected ones.
And to answer your question of me. I’m assuming you meant mandate as opposed to regulate. And,Yes I do. I pay taxes, I have a drivers License, auto insurance, my kids went to school, they are vacinated, I wear my seatbelt, my dog has tags. Yes,I’m pretty sure what the state requires of me. I comply
While I completely understand where mom of lots is coming from, one of her kids had a bad reaction to an immunization, I have to say I believe that it is best to comply with this particular vaccination. For years whooping cough, dyptheria, polio and other extremely dangerous childhood diseases have been eradicated in our society due to vaccinations. Unfortunately with the massive influx of people from third world countries these diseases are once again on the rise. You may consider it a "personal choice" but I would hope that the life and well being of your children and grandchildren would come first in your decision making. Children used to DIE by the droves in the early 1900s and they are still dying in places like Mexico. Are you really willing to take that chance? Really?
This shot is not "required" in California, every parent is entitled to exercise the personal beliefs exemption. Simply sign the boxed area on the back of the form linked below and your child is in school unconditionally. If the school denies admission, they are in violation of state law and the administrators can be held accountable.
http://www.cdph.ca.gov/pubsforms/forms/CtrldForms/pm286b.pdf
In 2010, California had 10 infant deaths from pertussis out of over half a million births. There were no deaths to children over one, teens, or adults. California has 10 million residents under 18. Ten deaths in ten million minors, the math isn’t hard, it’s one in a million. So why does every teen need to get this shot? Short answer, they don’t.
The Tdap vaccine they are giving our kids has a high rate of serious adverse reactions. In clinical trials, the rate of temperature over 103 degrees was 1:500. Many other serious adverse reactions were reported at high rates as shown in the package insert (your doctor gets this) linked below.
The package insert states, "Throughout the 6-month follow-up period in the principal safety study, serious adverse events were reported in 1.5% of Adacel vaccine recipients and 1.4% in Td vaccine recipients. Two serious adverse events in adults were neuropathic events that occurred within 28 days of Adacel vaccine administration; one severe migraine with unilateral facial paralysis and one diagnosis of nerve compression in neck and left arm"
The vaccine also has a low efficacy rate of 77.9%, in other words it fails nearly a quarter of the time. Even worse, they don’t understand how it works. Check for yourself, the package insert goes on to say: "The mechanism of protection from B pertussis disease (whooping cough) is not well understood."
http://www.fda.gov/downloads/BiologicsBloodVaccines/Vaccines/ApprovedProducts/UCM142764.pdf
Parents have the absolute right to have their children attend school without receiving this shot. The personal beliefs exemption for any or all vaccines is clearly spelled out in state law. Please do your own research before giving this shot to your kids.
Pink,
Please check out this chart on whooping cough mortality statistics in the US and UK:
http://childhealthsafety.files.wordpress.com/2009/01/us-uk-pertussis-1901-1965.gif
You are correct that pertussis (whooping cough) had high mortality rates in the early 1900’s. However, the pertussis vaccine was not introduced to widespread use until 1949. Please look at the chart, by 1949, the mortality rate had dropped over 90% in the US and 95% in the UK. The vaccine simply sped up the drop a little at the tail end of a long, pronounced decline.
The dramatic drop before the introduction of the vaccine was due to better nutrition, improved sanitation, an understanding of how the disease spread, and improved treatment. The vaccine did not save us, in fact, the Tdap vaccine has a high failure rate as can be seen in the product insert linked in my earlier comment.
If this mandate is so important for teenagers, why isn’t there a similar mandate for adults? Can’t they spread the disease too? When was the last time you had a pertussis shot? Adults don’t have a mandate because the state legislature knows adults would not put up with it. Of course adults can also vote, something the legislature fears. So instead the put the mandate on teens who have no say in these matters.
Parents – please do your own research. Your child does not have to get this shot to attend school.
FYI: ANYONE can opt out of shots and sign the waiver!!! It is state law. NOBODY can be denied entrance to school based on not being fully immunized. That is our right, pure and simple. I have one child who is not fully vaccinated due to an allergy to eggs (yes, certain shots are grown on egg embryos) and guess what? They can be in school just like everybody else and it didn’t take a doctor’s note, only my signature that the child will be removed from school should an outbreak occur. Easy breezy, people!
Erin- no, I would never sue the school district, only to get my thousands upon thousands of dollars back if I could, but that will never happen. I homeschool my kids. Thank you Pink for your understanding in the fact that one of my children had a terrible reaction to the whooping cough vaccination. AND, I believe this should be up to the parents, not the govt to get the vaccination for reasons personal or not. What no one seems to realize here is that the govt is increasingly the authority in all matters of our lives, be it the sky high taxes we pay, the shots we get, the papers we must fill out, etc. I mean what about liberty and freedom? Vaccinations? MOST choose to vaccinate their children. So what is the state so freaked out about? Sorry, but I still think this is ridiculous. EVERY corner of our lives is being micro-managed. And I am tired of it. We are intelligent humans here that can make intelligent decisions based on information given. Why does everything have to be a cattle call and why are so many so willing to get mad at people that do not follow the cattle call? Stop and think a minute. Just because the bell rings doesn’t mean you have to line up.
Methinks the whooping cough vaccine is a scam. It doesn’t work AND it’s causing it to mutate into more a more dangerous monster:
"A collection of mainstream news reports and studies exploding the whooping cough vaccine myth" –
http://www.dailypaul.com/167931/a-collection-of-mainstream-news-reports-and-studies-exploding-the-whooping-cough-vaccine-myth
The state of Ca. has exemptions that anyone can use. There is a medical exemption and a philosopical exemption. All you need to do is fill out paperwork and file it with the school. You do not have to get immunized if you are against them. Your child CAN still attend school WITHOUT them, as long as you fill out the forms and have them on file with the school. I believe that all children should be immunized unless they have a medical reason not to be, but that is your choice as a parent. Educate yourselves people. http://www.nvic.org/Vaccine-Laws/state-vaccine-requirements/california.aspx
Thanks Jeff for the info. It shows the ridiculousness of mandating a vaccine that just is not necessary. Numbers do not lie. I think the state is just flexing their muscles and not wanting to lose money over sick days for kids. My daughter had an adverse reaction which prompted us to do a lot of research on vaccines.
I understand you can opt out of vaccinations legally, but if I read this article correctly, it states you cannot opt out of this particular shot? the words "new mandate" and CA Assembly Bill 354 were used. Not sure if this is different, but my children are not this age so I have not looked into it further.
Mom of lots – you absolutely can opt of this shot in California, just like any other vaccine. Much of the reporting on this has been very misleading, although I think this is sloppiness on the part of reporters not intentional. The CA Dept of Public Health press releases continually use the word "required" without mentioning the exemptions. I have been bombarding the CDPH with emails pointing this out and they’ve recently been adding a footnote mentioning the exemptions in their press releases. A small victory.
Here is the wording of the personal beliefs affidavit: I hereby request exemption of the child, named on the front, from the immunization requirements for school/child care entry because all or some immunizations are contrary to my beliefs.
Notice the wording says "all or some immunizations". It is entirely up to parent to decide which, if any, vaccines their child receives. California law states that once the affidavit is filed, the right of the child to attend school is unconditional. It actually uses the word "unconditional". There is zero ambiguity in the law. Again, here’s the link to to the form, sign the boxed area on the back and submit to your school. School administrators know the law (they don’t want to be sued for denying your child admission); problems with the school are very unlikely.
http://www.cdph.ca.gov/pubsforms/forms/CtrldForms/pm286b.pdf
Patrick Thomas- I like Ron Paul too and agree with you. I believe in liberty and individual decision making.
It’s makes no sense these days not to vaccinate a child and give them the best opportunity of not contracting a disease or illness. Sure, vaccinations may not provide an absolute certainty of not contracting something, but the odds of not contracting something are put in the favor of the vaccinated individual.
It’s what doctors do daily, make a decision based on their observations and symptoms of the patient they are treating; anytime a medication is prescribed (and most of you have probably had some type of medication/vaccination during your lifetime) they are deciding that the risk to the patient of having the medication/vaccination is less than not having it.
Remember: An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Think about that when you’re one of those parents sitting at home, with your sick child, wondering if that vaccination might just have helped prevent their misery.
Quit sounding like a bunch of kids that don’t want to be told what to do and put your child’s health ahead of your personal emotions. Do the right thing and get your children vaccinated when possible, with only medical allergies and conditions being a reason to refrain from them, but with a doctor’s guidance and approval that not getting the vaccination is the better choice for the child.
Someone had mentioned they hadn’t immunized their child for chicken pox. Do they realize if their child gets chicken pox that it also makes them susceptible to shingles later in life?
Lastly, talk with your children and discuss the pro and con options of immunizations and explain the ramifications of making the choice of getting the immunizations verses not getting them. At ages 12 to 14 children understand these things if they’ve been attending school on a regular basis and their thoughts about how it may impact their future health may help them, and ultimately you, make the right decision for them.
Even though my kid doesn’t like getting the shots, he knows that it’s a better option than not being immunized.
I have been reading everything I can find online about whooping cough and this vaccine and frankly the pros seem to far outweigh the cons. 5 people have died in San Diego County from the disease this year, and apparently the vaccine isn’t working in some instances because the child is too young. Infants are at high risk to become infected and more likely to succumb. I cannot for the life of me understand why any parent would opt out of getting their children protected. As I stated before if it is because of an adverse reaction to shots or an allergy to eggs than obviously you have to take your chances but for the rest of you, what the heck are you thinking? For the parent who said "if the school has an outbreak I will keep my child home" well I sure hope for your sake an infected student doesn’t cough or sneeze on your child before you pick him or her up! As for the parent who said chicken pox is a little uncomfortable, no biggie, do you realize that the virus that cause chicken pox causes shingles? Ever known anyone with shingles? I wouldn’t wish it on my worse enemy!! As for me, I thankful my kids are grown and also thankful that they have enough common sense to get their kids vaccinated.
@An ounce of prevention
Are you familiar with serious adverse reactions? The quote I posted from the package insert from the Adacel Tdap vaccine states that serious adverse events were reported in 1.5% of all recipients. In other words, 1 of every 67 kids getting this shot will have a serious reaction.
Vaccines are not risk-free. Each individual needs their own risk-benefit analysis prior to administration of a vaccine, just as doctors do with drugs. Risks need to be assessed. Is there any history of bad reactions to vaccines? Is there a history of autoimmunity in the child or the family? Is the child allergic to any ingredients in the vaccine? Has the child been recently ill or otherwise immuno-compromised? On the other hand, the potential benefits need to be assessed. What is the likelihood the child will get or be exposed to pertussis? Have there been any immediate outbreaks in the community? Does the child live in crowded or unsanitary conditions? For most kids living in typical middle class neighborhoods, the odds are close to zero.
Not of these questions are being asked, teens are just being told to roll up there sleeves. we would not tell every kid to take a prescription drug regardless of whether or not they needed it. As a parent, none of us would put up with that. How is this any different?
@An ounce of prevention
Regarding the chicken pox vaccine, did you know it wears off after ten years? Unlike having chicken pox where one gets lifelong immunity, you need to continue to get the vaccine for the rest of your life in order to not get chicken pox as an adult. Chicken pox is a serious disease in adults whereas it’s virtually harmless in children.
Regarding shingles, the latest peer-reviewed studies fault the vaccine for the rise of shingles in adults. Adults who had chicken pox as children, would be periodically exposed to children with the disease. Although they were already immune, the re-exposure to children with chicken pox would strengthen the adults immune response and prevent shingles.
Due to the vaccine, adults are now almost never exposed to children with chicken pox. This has caused the high incidence of shingles as that immune system strengthening that nature had provided is not taking place. No one considered these things when the chicken pox vaccine was added to the schedule. It was just assumed it was a good thing, now we are paying the price.
Please do your own research before repeating advertising talking points from the vaccine manufacturers. The US is one of very few countries that recommends the chicken pox vaccine. Few European or Asian countries have followed our lead. They understand that chicken pox is virtually harmless in children and vaccines have risks and unintended consequences.
One final question to an ounce of prevention…Have you gotten the Tdap pertussis shot? How about your spouse? Are you insisting your adult friends and acquaintances get the shot? If you insist our teens get the shot, why don’t you do the same for your circle of friends?
Adults are just as likely to get the disease as teens, in fact they are more likely as most adults have not had a booster since they were children. There have been zero pertussis deaths to teens or adults. All ten deaths in California were to infants under one year of age. Most pertussis cases have been to adults, not teens. So why do teens have to comply with this "ounce of prevention" but adults don’t? Is there a single valid reason other than we can order kids around but adults wouldn’t put up with it?
Parents – this choice is yours and yours alone. Do your own research, the personal beliefs exemption is available to any California parent.
To An ounce of prevention- if my motive for not getting shots was because I want to sound like a kid and I do not want to be told what to do, there is plenty more I could be doing- not getting vaccinated is minor compared to all the things I could be "rebelling" against. I have made a decision based on the effects these shots have given one of my children- not based on "not wanting to be told what to do". And I am going to hang onto my right to make this decision. I am shocked the right still exists.
Thank you again Jeff C. for your information- that is very good to know.
@ Cat- are you serious? those that do not want their children to get shots- it’s because they are too lazy? Do you know what homeschooling is?
Most diseases from south of the border end in "itis" menengitis, ensephlitis, and a host of others. They are spawned in areas where the drinking water is contaminated with other bodily fluids. As a large unvacinated population enters our country, communities and schools. It is for the health and safety of the population. As a world traveler and veteran, every new zone we entered, we were vacinated accordingly.This country has cured and prevented major epidemics like polio, yellow fever, pox, and many others with this simple and common sense approach. Quit exposing the rest of us . Geez some of these comments are poisonous, toxic and communicable
Jeff C. you obviously have serious issues with getting children vaccinated and nothing, probably not even an epidemic of epic proportions will ever change your mind, so I wish your children good luck and hope that God will protect them. Taco Bender said it all. For years these diseases were basically eradicated from our society, now we are seeing terrible new strains of old diseases coming across our border every day. people we not only live in a border state, we live in a border county!! It isn’t just school that you have to worry about! You could take your life in your hands just going to the market!! By the way Jeff C, there is a shot out right now that you can take to prevent shingles. I’m going to go down and sign up!! To mom of lots, I know you are doing the best you can. take care of those precious children and God bless!!
Pink,
Both my boys were fully vaccinated, we gave them every shot the doctor told us to get. I was just like you, I believed them. I believed they were required. I believed they were safe.
And then my son regressed into autism after getting diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, measles, mumps, rubella and polio vaccines all in a single doctor’s office visit at age four. We were told it was perfectly safe to give them all at the same time. We trusted them.
I’ve spent the last two years researching vaccine safety and effectiveness and have been shocked at what I’ve found. The CDC scheduled has exploded to 48 vaccine doses by kindergarten. That number was 23 in 1983 and about a dozen in the early 1970’s. There has never been any safety studies regarding combining so many vaccines together at once or administering them so close together in time. The studies don’t exist.
In the meantime, after all these additional vaccines, are our kids healthier today than they were forty years ago? Think about this:
Autism is now 1 in 100 kids (did you know any autistic kids when you were growing up? They are everywhere now)
ADHD is 1 in 16 kids (the same doctors pushing the vaccines give these kids amphetamines as "treatment")
Asthma 1 in 10 kids (an autoimmune disorder where the immune system, the same immune system stimulated by all those vaccines, goes haywire)
Anaphalactic shock from peanut allergies, every school has peanut-free zones and teachers are trained to use epipens (another autoimmune disease, peanut oil is used in vaccine manufacturing, by the way)
Exponential increases in other autoimmune conditions like Crohn’s disease and type 1 diabetes.
Huge increases in allergies across the board for children (more dysfunctional immune system activity)
Those pushing the vaccines tell us they have absolutely no idea what is causing this explosion of neurological and autoimmune disorders. The only theing they know for sure is it has absolutely *nothing* to do with vaccines. It doesn’t take Aristotle to see the logical disconnect in that statement. In the meantime, they add more and more shots to the schedule.
I was just like you until my child was vaccine injured. I try to spread the word that parents do have a choice. Parents should do their own research before getting the shots instead of blindly following the recommendation of those selling and profiting from the vaccines.
Thanks for praying for my kids, I’ll also pray for yours.
Thanks Jeff C for attempting as best as you can to explain this. Great info — f a c t s! I have known for a long time that the exemption applies to all the immunizations because our pediatrician, a doctor who’s name most all of you would recognize, is very cautious about the increasing number of shots considered the "norm" (not to mention all the things that come up on the internet!). I don’t know – – – I just get a little suspicious, a little more cautious, when I am innundated with the DIRECTIVE "No Tdap, No Entry to School" when I know darn well that no one finishes the sentence " . . . unless you want execute a personal belief exemption." This has been going on for months and none of the school officials mention the exemption. You would think that, somewhere, the village news article would mention it, even just in passing. I can’t wait for the next round of hype on the flu shot, or the hysteria over the H1N1 shot.
Jeff C. Thank you for the information and I must say that if you had told us your family history in the beginning I would have understood your position a whole lot better. I apologize if I come on strong at times but my older sister is a victim of polio, she got it in the late 1940s after swimming in a public pool. This was before the Salk Vaccine was invented. She spent her 12th birthday in an iron lung. She had to wear a brace on her leg all through high school and college and still walks with a limp today. Polio also affected her hearing and her speech. You can bet that when the salk vaccine came out my mother made sure that I was the first kid in line!! (I still have a horror of needles) I also made sure my children were vaccinated. I am so sorry about your son and believe me I completely understand because I have a grandchild who is Autistic. My daughter had read every book she could find on the subject while she was pregnant and made sure that the baby did not get a group of shots, however by the time the child was 2 we could tell there was a problem so my daughter and son-in-law were proactive and got him into an early diagnostic Autism program, where I am happy to say he is progressing very well. Early diagnosis is the key and most doctors don’t like to diagnose Autism until the child is at least 3. My daughter knows that it wasn’t diet or shots that caused the Autism because she couldn’t have been more careful. I agree with you that the number of shots that children appear to be receiving now days before Kindergarten is craziness!! I still believe that we need to vaccinate our children against communicable diseases, but we also need to use common sense. I totally agree with you that we didn’t see Autism and peanut allergies and the like in our day but that was largely because it hadn’t been diagnosed. However the numbers we are seeing today is indicative of an extremely serious and growing problem. I have 3 other grandchildren who were treated the same as my Autistic grandchild and are totally fine. I frankly don’t think medical science has a clue what causes it, there are certainly a ton of theories. Thank you for your prayers and I will continue to pray for you as well, I will especially say a prayer for the healing of your son.
Thanks again Jeff for your very informative info like Exemption Guy said- F A C T S. And Pink, all children are different and have different sensitivities to different substances. That is why you can have 2 people both ingest the same amount of a particular drug and one of them is normal and the other one is never the same again. Vaccines, just like schools, treat everyone like a herd- like everyone is the same. True, most children do fine with being vaccinated, but when it is your child it is 100% FAIL.
it is irresponsible for selfish parents not to vaccinate their kids.
There have been several deaths of infants in California.
Whooping Cough is fatal for infants and very serious for older children.
Don’t be selfish – vaccinate.
And for anyone who thinks it is a scam, are you a Dr. ?
Because I have several Dr.s in my family and they
can’t believe people wouldn’t vaccinate their children.
Polio wasn’t that long ago…
Autism and ADHD and even allergies are better diagnosed because of advances in medicine and they are terms that are used as a catch all now – that’s why the rate is higher.
People are listening to playboy bunny Jenny McCarthy over Infectious Disease
doctors. It’s absurd.
Guess what – ? We are all part of the herd and it is your responsibility as a member of this society to get your children vaccinated.
Are you green?
Were you in the military ? or did you serve this country that protects your rights?
Don’t put my kids at risk because of your selfishness.
Pink – it’s clear we aren’t going to agree on this, but I do appreciate your response and your thoughts for my family. We all want what’s best for our kids, that is what motivates me and that is what motivates you. God bless you and thanks for your prayers.
According to CA State Law (specifically CA Health & Safety Code
why don’t we turn in to Panam? No one has rights. i mean not a bad idea we can send our kids to fight to the death on T.V, that seems COMPLETELY NORMAL! JUST LIKE THIS SHOT! My child got her paper for this shot and there was no thing that says "if you don’t want your child to get this" on the back! I don’t want her to get this shot at all. She is getting her’s today and she is freaking out and trying to get out of it, i’m telling her it’s nothing but she’s still freaking out.
My child and an allergic reaction to it before no way is she getting it again
