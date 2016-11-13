Northbound and southbound lanes of I-15 now open

Cal Fire reports via twitter that northbound and southbound lanes of 1-15, closed due to the Gopher Canyou fire, are now open.

ESCONDIDO – Drivers fleeing a brushfire drove the wrong way on Interstate 15, and firefighting helicopters were called in as flames jumped the freeway north of Escondido today.

Video on social media showed drivers fleeing in the vehicles from the blaze, using both the right and left emergency lanes, as four lanes of freeway traffic continued to stream north towards the fire. And residents along a dead-end road near the fire reported it had filled with vehicles seeking to get away from the fire on Old U.S. 395, but firefighters did not confirm that.

Firefighters contained most of the blaze to a steep hill on the west side of the freeway, and said the freeway was closed due to possible damage to power poles that hold wires above it.

The blaze was first reported at 11:05 a.m., north of the Gopher Canyon and Champagne Boulevard exit. It had consumed 10 acres in 90 minutes, and was threatening eight homes at 12:35 p.m., Cal Fire spokesman Issac Sanchez said.

By 1:30 p.m., the fire was reported at 20 percent containment, with 15 acres blackened and no structures lost.

Northbound traffic on Interstate 15 was stopped five miles north of Escondido, at Gopher Canyon. It was reopened at about 1:50 p.m., while three southbound lanes, blocked at the Old U.S. 395 offramp, south of Bonita, reopened at 2:30 p.m.

Old U.S. 395 next to the freeway was also closed north of Champagne Acres, CHP officers said.

Seventy firefighters had been assigned to the blaze, Cal Fire officials said. No official evacuations had been ordered as of 1 p.m.

There was no immediate identification of a cause for blaze, Sanchez said. Nor were there any reports of injuries or structure damage to the lanes that to be shut down.