NWS issues urgent fire weather statement

SAN DIEGO – The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag warning that is in effect for the San Bernardino, Riverside and San Diego County mountains and deserts late Friday morning through Saturday evening for strong gusty winds and low humidities.

An upper-level trough moving across the region will create gusty west to southwest winds across portions of the mountains and deserts Friday and Saturday afternoons and evenings. Gusts to 40 mph are expected through mountain passes, along mountain ridges and along desert mountain slopes and foothills.

Isolated gusts to 50 mph through the San Gorgonio pass. This, combined with minimum afternoon relative humidity of 5 to 10 percent will create hazardous fire weather conditions.

Winds and low humidity are expected to improve Sunday.