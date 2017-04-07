Oak tree falls blocking Live Oak Park Road

By on 1 Comment

An oak tree blocks both lanes of Live Oak Park Road just south of East Alvarado Street Friday morning, April 7. Paul Branske photo

An oak tree blocks both lanes of Live Oak Park Road just south of East Alvarado Street Friday morning, April 7. Paul Branske photo

A CHP officer looks at the base of the tree where it broke off early this morning, Friday, April 7. Paul Branske photo
A CHP officer looks at the base of the tree where it broke off early this morning, Friday, April 7. Paul Branske photo

Update: The road was cleared by 10:30 a.m.

The CHP received a call at 7:48 a.m. this morning, April 7, reporting that an oak tree had fallen blocking Live Oak Park Road just south of East Alvarado Street (not far from where a sink hole had to be fixed in January).

As of 9:45 a.m. the road was still blocked with no estimated time of clearing according to the CHP website.

,

Oak tree falls blocking Live Oak Park Road added by on
View all posts by Lucette Moramarco →

Lucette is an assistant editor, a writer and a photojournalist. She specializes in education, health and nonprofits.

One Response to "Oak tree falls blocking Live Oak Park Road"

  1. Preston   April 8, 2017 at 6:09 am

    Several trees that tower over Gird near Riche need to be cut back or removed before they fall and land on someones car.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.