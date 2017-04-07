Oak tree falls blocking Live Oak Park Road

An oak tree blocks both lanes of Live Oak Park Road just south of East Alvarado Street Friday morning, April 7. Paul Branske photo
Update: The road was cleared by 10:30 a.m.
The CHP received a call at 7:48 a.m. this morning, April 7, reporting that an oak tree had fallen blocking Live Oak Park Road just south of East Alvarado Street (not far from where a sink hole had to be fixed in January).
As of 9:45 a.m. the road was still blocked with no estimated time of clearing according to the CHP website.
