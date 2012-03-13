Oceanside Police says fatal stabbing of former Fallbrook resident “may be gang related”

A spokesman with the Oceanside Police Dept. has said the fatal stabbing of a former Fallbrook resident in the early morning hours of March 4 in Oceanside “may be gang related.”
25-year-old Samuel Quintana Zamudio, a former Fallbrook resident who was residing in Oceanside suffered stab wounds to the chest in an incident in the 200 block of Walsh Street shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, March 4.
Lt. Leonard Mata said that the perpetrator of the crime, who was arrested the next day, is a 17-year-old male. Because the individual is a juvenile, police will not release his identity.
Mata said the investigation has revealed that Zamudio attended a party at the Walsh Street location late Saturday evening, March 3 and “was involved in a physical confrontation with the 17-year-old.”
Mata said that following the incident Zamudio, who had sustained the injuries to his chest, was taken to the emergency room of Tri City Hospital at about 1 a.m. the morning of March 4 by two female acquaintances. Zamudio subsequently succumbed to his injuries.
“We believe the incident may be gang related,” said Mata, who said he could not confirm or deny that the area the crime took place in has a gang presence or history of gang-related incidences.
The juvenile has been charged with murder in the case, along with a gang allegation.
The suspect has been housed at the San Diego County Juvenile Detention Facility.
Police are asking that anyone with information pertaining to this case call Detective Marilyn Johnson at (760) 435-4027.
Well you play gang like boys , you get gang like boys. And please stop wit the wash of cars.
Chepe you need to be educated before you make a comment. The unexpected death of this young man needed the help of our community to give him a proper burial. Thanks to all those who came and donated for Sam it is very appreciated. May you all continue to live a full life.
Just stop with these actions. It’s not your "hood". Get over yourselves "cholos-weyes".
The man deserves a proper burial. His family was being proactive by washing cars to raise money for this. What is wrong with that? I guess they could have done nothing and let taxpayersfoot the bill. He has a family that cares about him. God bless them for that.
WATTHEHECK?
THE CAR WASH WAS TO HELP , NOT HURT ANYONE , AND IF IT BOTHERS YOU , GET OUTA MY HOOD !!!!!
Rest with the angels sam , you will be missed
for real , ignorant as foo .
A Day will come in when you need help from someone for a funeral , and hopefully people don’t react as you did. And if they do , now you know why.
We the people have decided to allow gangs to infiltrate and terrorize. We could put an end to this insanity if we got off the apathy train, voted intelligent and paid the price to clean up the mess we created. We do not have to live among gangs, child molesters and thugs — That is the result from voting to be soft on crime.
Although I don’t support gangs, Sam was a friend of mine. He may have been involved with the wrong crowd but that doesn’t take away from the fact that he was a friend, a son, a brother and a cousin to someone. I know what its like to lose someone very close to you, a pain that is indescribable. So before you pass judgement "wit the wash of cars" please remember he was loved by many and we still feel that hurt.
My condolences to the family. You’re in my prayers.
RIP Sam
I am Samuels younger sister Miriam if you must know and to you chepe i have a lot of hateful comments but I will be mature and keep them to myself..thats something I was taught by my family…my family that is still grieving over the loss of my brother..someone that didnt deserve to die. Im pretty sure you werent around when his life was taken so unless you know it had to do with gang affiliation then talk all you want…he doesnt pick on little boys because he was not a little boy he was a man a well respected one too. no one needs to explain anything to you so I suggest you go on with your life and not worry about ours or my brothers that was taken. As for the car wash remark its very childish and didnt need to be said because its none of your buisness. my brother had a beautiful service and it was all thanks to this community that our family very much appreciates. chepe do yourself a favor and dont worry about things that dont concern you. you dont know what your talking about. Rest In Paradise Big Brother..Your always on my mind.
THATS RIGHT GIRL!! TELL IT LIKE IT IS REAT IN PEACE SAM….. IF THEY DONT LIKE IT …….
heyy im soooo sooooo soo soo sorry about what has happened to your brother samsLittle sister they say these things abt my friend that recently died as well and they think just cause they may have been around the wrong type of people or crowd that they deserved to die nooo one deserves death . ! so im really sorry for these people being disrespectful to you but when they lose someone to this type of degree they wont be say a dam thing ! ,.
I miss you Sammy!!!!! 😢😢😢