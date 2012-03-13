Oceanside Police says fatal stabbing of former Fallbrook resident “may be gang related”

A spokesman with the Oceanside Police Dept. has said the fatal stabbing of a former Fallbrook resident in the early morning hours of March 4 in Oceanside “may be gang related.”

25-year-old Samuel Quintana Zamudio, a former Fallbrook resident who was residing in Oceanside suffered stab wounds to the chest in an incident in the 200 block of Walsh Street shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, March 4.

Lt. Leonard Mata said that the perpetrator of the crime, who was arrested the next day, is a 17-year-old male. Because the individual is a juvenile, police will not release his identity.

Mata said the investigation has revealed that Zamudio attended a party at the Walsh Street location late Saturday evening, March 3 and “was involved in a physical confrontation with the 17-year-old.”

Mata said that following the incident Zamudio, who had sustained the injuries to his chest, was taken to the emergency room of Tri City Hospital at about 1 a.m. the morning of March 4 by two female acquaintances. Zamudio subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

“We believe the incident may be gang related,” said Mata, who said he could not confirm or deny that the area the crime took place in has a gang presence or history of gang-related incidences.

The juvenile has been charged with murder in the case, along with a gang allegation.

The suspect has been housed at the San Diego County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Police are asking that anyone with information pertaining to this case call Detective Marilyn Johnson at (760) 435-4027.