Off-Road Nights Dirt Lifestyle Festival offers something for everyone

The Off-Road Nights Dirt Lifestyle Festival is happening once again at the Promenade Mall in Temecula Saturday, Aug. 4.

And there are lots of new and exciting things happening this year, said event director Rat Sult, including the event’s very first raffle and expanded entertainment.

The festival offers something for everyone. It features vendors, live entertainment, exhibits and many other attractions. Sult said this year, there will be around 100 off-road industry vendors.

One of the event’s main attractions is a car show contest, in which all kinds of off-roaders are shown off and judged against one another.

“Everything from sand cars to full-blown off-road race cars and all the fun toys in between,” Sult said. For 2017, Sult said awards have been stepped up – custom aluminum awards will be presented to contest winners.

Some of the awards go to the best off-road driver of the year and even the best off-road couple of the year.

There’s also live music and demos every hour, featuring the 4 Wheel Parts Car Crush and the FITZ Army Freestyle motocross team jumping over the Coors Light main stage. And this year, there’s a raffle – a first for ORN.

Children aren’t left out, either. There’s a kid zone complete with squirt gunfights and a jump house.

“We’ve got something for the littlest kids with the little jumper houses, all the way up to the big boys and all the toys with the freestyle motocross,” Sult said.

“It’s just a gathering of the off-road industry and the off-road family, so it’s pretty cool just to bring the community and the industry all together, come hang out, have a big party and get to meet everybody and mingle,” Sult said.

It’s a family-oriented event you sure won’t want to miss. ORN will run 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 4. Entry is $10 for adults and free for children under 12.