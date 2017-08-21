One dead following motorcycle accident near Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – At least one person was killed early this morning in a crash involving a downed motorcycle on Interstate 15 near Fallbrook, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 1:37 a.m. on northbound I-15 near the southbound state Route 76 connector, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if anyone else was injured.

The fatal collision prompted authorities to issue a SigAlert and close all but one lane of northbound I-15 for nearly three hours from 1:52 a.m. to 4:37 a.m.