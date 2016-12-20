One man arrested, one armed man gets away in late night chase

A Fallbrook man was arrested for felony evading, DUI and resisting arrest while another man, armed with a gun, eluded law enforcement officials late Monday night (Dec. 19), reported Lt. David Gilmore, commander of the Fallbrook Sheriff’s substation.

At approximately 10:50 p.m., Fallbrook deputy Terence York spotted two men looking into vehicles with a flashlight at the Fallbrook Manor Apartments in the 500 block of Alturas Road. Upon seeing York, the men took off on foot and then jumped into a vehicle and sped away.

The vehicle briefly stopped at the corner of Alturas Road and West Fallbrook Street and the passenger got out and started running. York noticed that the man who exited the vehicle had a gun and called for backup while continuing his pursuit of the vehicle.

The driver, 24-year-old Edvin Deleon of Fallbrook, eventually pulled over in the Albertsons parking in the 1100 block of South Mission Road and was arrested by York. Deleon had hit several parked vehicles on Alturas while trying to flee.

Deputies and CHP officers, with the assistance from the ASTREA helicopter, searched for the armed suspect but were unable to locate him. The individual remained at large as of Tuesday afternoon (Dec. 20).

A man who was seen running away from the area was detained by Vista deputy Jason Ferguson. The man was questioned and then released.