One-way traffic control on State Route 76 in Fallbrook Wednesday and Thursday

Motorists Are Advised to Plan for Delays

SAN DIEGO – One-way traffic control will be in effect on State Route 76 (SR-76) just west of Couser Canyon Road Wednesday, July 19 and Thursday, July 20 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. to remove loose boulders and perform slope stabilization work. If necessary, the same closure will be in effect Monday, July 24.

The work requires stopping traffic for short intervals. Personnel will be present to direct alternate directions of traffic through the single open lane when safe to do so.

Motorists are advised to expect traffic delays and to allow extra time to travel in the area.

Drivers are reminded to “Be Work Zone Alert,” avoid distracted driving, and slow down when approaching work zones.