Cargo truck overturns on SB I-15 Mission Rd. onramp





The Mission Rd. southbound I-15 onramp will be closed for hours due to an overturned cargo truck. The cargo is being unloaded from the truck and the truck will be towed.

At 8:02 am this morning, a box truck full of food being delivered to Fallbrook apparently lost use of his brakes while coming down the offramp with the intent of turning right onto Mission Rd. Without the ability to stop, the driver reportedly made the decision to go straight back onto the freeway southbound, but lost control of the truck and overturned onto the right hand guardrail.

California Highway Patrol, North County Fire and Cal Trans are all on scene. Cal Trans is reporting that they will be repairing the guardrail tomorrow which may impact traffic as well.