Cargo truck overturns on SB I-15 Mission Rd. onramp

The Mission Rd. southbound I-15 onramp will be closed for hours due to an overturned cargo truck. The cargo is being unloaded from the truck and the truck will be towed.
At 8:02 am this morning, a box truck full of food being delivered to Fallbrook apparently lost use of his brakes while coming down the offramp with the intent of turning right onto Mission Rd. Without the ability to stop, the driver reportedly made the decision to go straight back onto the freeway southbound, but lost control of the truck and overturned onto the right hand guardrail.
California Highway Patrol, North County Fire and Cal Trans are all on scene. Cal Trans is reporting that they will be repairing the guardrail tomorrow which may impact traffic as well.
The southbound I-15 onramp is closed while officials figure out how to remove the truck.
The box truck, full of food, lies on its side on top of the guard rail, on the southbound I-15 onramp at Mission Road.
A jumble of boxes and pallets can be seen inside the truck which was on its way to make deliveries in Fallbrook.
The view from Old Hwy. 395 shows the highway sign which ended up on the embankment after the truck hit it.