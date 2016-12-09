Cargo truck overturns on SB I-15 Mission Rd. onramp

IMG_5374
Highway patrol officers and firefighters from North County fire assess the site at the top of the southbound I-15 onramp where a box truck turned over at Mission Road on Friday morning, Dec. 9.

The Mission Rd. southbound I-15 onramp will be closed for hours due to an overturned cargo truck. The cargo is being unloaded from the truck and the truck will be towed.

At 8:02 am this morning, a box truck full of food being delivered to Fallbrook apparently lost use of his brakes while coming down the offramp with the intent of turning right onto Mission Rd. Without the ability to stop, the driver reportedly made the decision to go straight back onto the freeway southbound, but lost control of the truck  and overturned onto the right hand guardrail.

California Highway Patrol, North County Fire and Cal Trans are all on scene. Cal Trans is reporting that they will be repairing the guardrail tomorrow which may impact traffic as well.

IMG_5375

The southbound I-15 onramp is closed while officials figure out how to remove the truck.

IMG_5376

The box truck, full of food, lies on its side on top of the guard rail, on the southbound I-15 onramp at Mission Road.

IMG_5386

A jumble of boxes and pallets can be seen inside the truck which was on its way to make deliveries in Fallbrook.

IMG_5389

The view from Old Hwy. 395 shows the highway sign which ended up on the embankment after the truck hit it.


