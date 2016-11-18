Owner of Fallbrook Urgent Care asks FHD for ‘level playing field’

Dr. Timothy J. Coen, owner of Fallbrook Urgent Care, isn’t happy with Fallbrook Healthcare District (FHD).
Coen expressed his displeasure with FHD at the independent government agency’s board meeting Nov. 9. Coen’s beef: FHD providing funds to one of his competitors, A+ Urgent Care.
“I don’t think it’s fair for the healthcare district to continue to subsidize my competition,” said Coen when approached after the meeting. “I’m all for competition, I just want a level playing field. I pay taxes, and some of those taxes go to fund my competition. It’s crazy.”
One of the “Discussion/Action Items” at the meeting was “extended hours urgent care support agreement.” In a memo to the board, FHD executive director Bobbi Palmer recommended approval of the agreement with A+.
“We do have a staff recommendation in front of you for consideration tonight, and that is to continue to provide financial assistance to A+ Urgent Care for extended hours not to exceed $10,000 a month for 18 months,” said board president Gordon Tinker. “They would be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, Sunday, and holidays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.”
Coen interjected, “Just a clarification, so the executive director is recommending that the board subsidize A+ Urgent Care for extended hours service at a lesser rate (less hours) that I am currently providing at no cost to the board?”
Extended hours are defined as hours open after 5 p.m. on weekdays and any hours open on weekends and holidays. A+ Urgent Care would be providing 20 hours of extended care hours (10 total on weekdays, 10 on weekends) based on the proposal.
Fallbrook Urgent Care currently operates the following hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. That translates to 23 extended care hours (10 total on weekdays, eight hours on Saturday, and five on Sunday).
Board members discussed the motion, and Stephen Abbot and Dr. Frank Winton expressed concerns about approving the agreement. During the discussions, Abbot noted the absence of a written contract to be reviewed, stating, “So, we’re talking about voting on a contract we don’t have.”
After several minutes, it was ultimately decided that the board’s legal counsel, Blaise Jackson, would put the contract in writing for review at the December meeting.
Public comments at board meetings are limited to five minutes and Coen used all of his time at the podium. He started his speech with some history.
“In 2014, with the closure of Fallbrook Hospital, the district offered an out-of-town urgent care chain (A+) a contract to provide urgent care services at a rate of $39,500 per month,” said Coen. “No RFP (request for proposal) or competitive bids were obtained.”
Coen went on to say that was the start of a long relationship between FHD and A+.
“It is not my belief that Fallbrook Healthcare District intended to create a new business to directly compete with my business,” said Coen. “I think you really intended to create extra hours for urgent care to replace the absence of the hospital. But, instead of a level playing field, A+ has been provided with tax revenues over the past 18 months which favors their success not merely as an extended care facility, but as a full-time daytime facility as well.”
FHD did issue an RFP in August for extended care hours and Coen participated in the bidding process. Near the end of his speech to the board, Coen stated reasons why FHD should choose Fallbrook Urgent Care. Coen stated he operated a local business that has been serving the community for 11 years, and that he was offering a significant savings of tax dollars with his low bid.
Coen wrapped up his talk by saying, “Finally, if you decide not to chose the lowest bid with the highest level of staffing, then level the playing field by allowing market to dictate the needs of the community. Stop competing with local established business by stopping the subsidy for an out of town urgent care.”
Coen, in addition to owning Fallbrook Urgent Care, also owns and operates Mission Family Care, a family practice in Fallbrook. He said the RFP represents only Fallbrook Urgent Care – not Mission Family Care.
“We have had some conversations with our legal council about our ability to provide any sort of financial support to a business that mixes both family practice and urgent care,” said Tinker after Coen completed his comments. “We can’t tell the difference where your expenses are for the two businesses.”
“That’s been a concern, doctor, as you and I have talked about in the past,” said Jackson. “There’s another advantage that A+ offers the community that you currently can’t offer, and that is Medi-Cal managed care patients, and you’re not in a position to do so, isn’t that correct?”
“We did speak with Medi-Cal HMO, Molina, and they did offer us a contract to see those patients,” responded Coen.
Since the extended care hours item was carried over to December, Coen said after the meeting he might make a new offer.
“I may make an offer for $1 just so they can’t say I didn’t make any offer,” said Coen. “I already provide longer extended care hours than what they are trying to subsidize with A+.”
While I don’t always agree w/Coen on his opinions, views and ideals, I am in TOTAL agreement w/him here. The local property owners paying the bond $$$ the FHD has to dole out definitely want our tax $$$ spent IN our community, and Coen IS a local. He also goes the extra mile for his patients. This article quotes Coen as saying “We did speak w/Medi-Cal HMO, Molina, and they did offer us a contract to see those patients.” So, this A+ favoritism smells fishy! #cronycapitalism in our community?!
I will always choose Dr. Coen he is a life saver and a very kind smart man I thank you for everything and will always gladly support you!
Interesting…I’ve owned a non medical home care agency since 1999. There was also a person who worked at Fallbrook Hospital operating a same type service. This person ,an employee of Fallbrook Hospital, was being paid through our taxes and also through Medicare reimbursements as Fallbrook Hospital was part of Medicare programs. So, in essence, I too was supporting my friendly competition. Concerns I and another agency voiced to the CEO went unanswered and this company continued through the hospitals closing. The was also a doctor owned company’s non medical agency soliciting patients..my dad who was a patient at the hospital was contacted by people from both of these companies while he was a patient there. So, Dr Coen, I applaud your concerns.Good luck.
Fallbrook Healthcare District stop wasting my tax dollars!
This seems to smell like a typical Tinker operation!
Im agreeig with coen on this one. If fhd is paying a set rate, what difference does it make if he offers family care and urgent care. Further more, govenor brown signed into effect that a person can seek care outside of the system if necessary and that provider be paid.. in effect fhd has limited the choices a patient can make in healthcare
MediCal & Freebies brought down Fallbrook Hospital…why are Fallbrook ‘citizens’ of the USA second to Medical recipients? By definition they are in NEED of being subsidized, there are facilities that accept MediCal. If their care is a TRUE EMERGENCY there are STILL hospitals they can go to. A cough & headache hardly justify taxpayer funds to accomodate them. Hey, we used to HAVE a HOSPITAL! Did you know that a 3rd world country is measured by the availability of HOSPITAL CARE? THANKS for allowing hardworking residents that have to buy their own insurance to have to travel to VISTA, TEMECULA, ESCONDIDO…
He has a point. FHD should stick to supplementing services the free market can’t provide rather than using taxpayer-funded subsidies to push out a viable local provider. The part about funding A+ without competitive bidding is questionable practice at best, especially since closure of Fallbrook Hospital was a real possibility for years before it occurred.
THE NEW PIPELINE COMING TO FALLBROOK
Fallbrook Regional Health District OWNS the property A+ Urgent care is doing business on, and FRHD has a contractual agreement between A+ Urgent Care and The FRHD district.
Look up and read article “New extended hours urgent care to open” March 12, 2015 its shows the districts intentions.
In addition to that, FRHD is giving A+ Urgent Care many many 10’s of thousands of dollars to fund them. (Our tax dollars) have you ever heard of a business leasing rental space to another business and then funding them to stay open??? wth? ?
Now I’m finding out FRHD is selling our Hospital to a Locked mental Health facility, for those with serious mental disorders, Crestwood Behavioral Health. and this new business will be bring in patients from three surrounding counties ONLY.
Looks like FRHD is building a pipeline…
step 1. Patients are shipped in from LA, San Bernardino, Riverside, receive rehabilitation treatments at The new “Fallbrook Healing Center” aka old Hospital aka Crestwood Behavioral Health Inc.
step 2. When patients are released from the “Fallbrook Healing Center” aka Crestwood Behavioral Health inc. they get networked out to Board and Cares, Drug and alcohol addiction homes, because they need secondary diagnoses treatments. Crestwood doesn’t treat drug and alcohol addiction, they only treat Mental Disorders. (finding out now Crestwood is looking to buy the old historic home situated next to the hospital, the one with the big for sale sign on it)
step 3. A+ Urgent care takes the patients that fall off the wagon living in the rehabs, board and cares, or have mental breakdowns like a 5150’s etc…
step 4. A+ Urgent care treats the 5150 Patients, then they are taken across the parking lot to the Locked mental Health Hospital aka “Fallbrook Healing Center”
Round and round it goes…. with a never ending pipeline of new patients coming in from three other counties….
I’ll be most interested to find out if any of these individuals working for FRHD, A+ Urgent Care, or the new “Fallbrook Healing Center” have Board and Care properties or drug rehab homes of their own? I hear its very lucrative!! People are turning they’re property rentals and homes into rehabs in neighborhoods all over Ca. I have two sets of friends fighting this very thing in their neighborhoods. 6 to 16 people in a house, getting drug and alcohol rehab of some sort? in a residential neighborhood.
How many are in Fallbrook? I bet its going to multiply and fast when the 106 bed Mental Health Facility opens.
why? why? why? I keep asking myself? $$$$$$