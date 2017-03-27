Paint and wine event raises funds for food pantry

FALLBROOK – An evening of artistic expression, a glass of wine, relaxation of mind and body and a social interaction with friends raised much needed funds for the Fallbrook Food Pantry. Reyna Beckler hosted this Ladies Night at Sage Yoga Studios on March 11.

Participants in the special evening event were guided by a talented and friendly instructor who led them step-by-step in the recreation of a featured painting.

After this lively evening out among friends, Beckler presented a very welcome donation check to Ron Stebner, board member and volunteer at the Fallbrook Food Pantry.