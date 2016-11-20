Pala donates more than 19,000 pounds of food to local charities

Pala team members who helped collect over 19,000 pounds of donated food include, from left, Simeon Esteban, purchasing; Rick Sayer, purchasing; Ramon Corona, food and beverage; Jennifer Mispagel, slots; Jill Damaso, food and beverage; Savon Soy, poker; Vicenta Cisneros, housekeeping; and Maria Luevano, housekeeping.
PALA – The team members of Pala Casino Spa & Resort donated 19,109.2  pounds of food to Brother Benno’s, the non-profit volunteer organization that serves the poor and homeless in Northern San Diego County, and to the Senior Citizens Service Center in Murrieta on Nov. 7.

Pala amassed the impressive total through its annual holiday food drive.

“As our team members have done for so many community projects, they really came through again to help those in need for this holiday season,” said Bill Bembenek, Pala’s chief executive.

