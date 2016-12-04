Pala Fire Department to conduct controlled burn Monday morning

Monday morning, Dec. 5, the Pala Fire Department will be conducting a controlled burn near the sewage treatment plant and shooting range on Henderson Road. Expect to see smoke and flames. The department said in a statement that the controlled burn “won’t be anything to worry about” but advised that people with questions can call the fire department at (760) 742 1632.
