Palomar College not ready to build yet

While there is a lot of activity going on east of I-15 and north of SR-76, Palomar College is not doing any construction on its land right now.

According to Laura Gropen, the college’s director of public affairs, brush was recently cleared for a geotechnical investigation of the property. Plans call for the land to be graded this summer with a groundbreaking scheduled for the fall, she said.

Gropen added that Palomar plans to install modular buildings on the site and open the north campus in the summer of 2018.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held March 3 for the Palomar College South Education Center on Rancho Bernardo Road in Rancho Bernardo.

Funds for both new campuses are coming from Proposition M, which voters approved in November 2006.

Work being done just south of the Palomar north campus site is for the Horse Creek Ridge development.