Palomar College not ready to build yet

While there is a lot of activity going on east of I-15 and north of SR-76, Palomar College is not doing any construction on its land right now.
According to Laura Gropen, the college’s director of public affairs, brush was recently cleared for a geotechnical investigation of the property. Plans call for the land to be graded this summer with a groundbreaking scheduled for the fall, she said.
Gropen added that Palomar plans to install modular buildings on the site and open the north campus in the summer of 2018.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held March 3 for the Palomar College South Education Center on Rancho Bernardo Road in Rancho Bernardo.
Funds for both new campuses are coming from Proposition M, which voters approved in November 2006.
Work being done just south of the Palomar north campus site is for the Horse Creek Ridge development.
My dear fellow Fallbrookers, disgusting what is happening to Fallbrook, isn’t it? Does anybody TRULY believe that . . . Fallbrook needs a junior college? (Yes, please enlighten me with your phony intellectualism by correcting me that this is a “satellite” campus only, or some other technicality crud.) Moreover, do we truly believe that north county needed a state university? Of course not. It is all a pretext to build more “affordable” housing — that’s a good laugh — for our . . . almighty military-industrial complex next door.
Why do you think Lilac Hills Ranch is planned? Why do you think nearby Sullivan Middle School was built? Why do you think a new high school is planned down on Gird? Why do you think the 76 was expanded?
ALL for more housing for Camp Pendleton personnel.
And Fallbrook? Fallbrook?! Naah, who cares. Who cares about community. Who cares about a rural lifestyle. Who cares about traffic congestion. Who cares about noise pollution. Who cares about population increase. As long as it serves our almighty military-industrial complex, hey baby, it’s all good.
You just shut up, keep working and pay those taxes that funds this free party.
Shut up, Americans!
Lee, what is your problem with Camp Pendleton? The JC will benefit California CIVILIANS much more than Marines (we already have Palomar on base, in addition to several 4-year schools). Low-income housing? Single Marines mostly live on base, married Marines are normally excellent neighbors, and do not qualify for subsisted low income housing. I think you would be much happier living in one of the many, many areas of the state or country that has NO military; stress and aggravation lead to a shorter live, so moving would extend you life, too.