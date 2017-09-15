Party in the Square! to debut Sept. 23

The Fallbrook Village Association (FVA) continues to come up with events in an effort to attract people to downtown Fallbrook.

During the summer, FVA hosted three Party Off the Grid events and three Fallbrook Summer Nights parties. All six events featured live musical entertainment, although the Party Off the Grid gatherings were mini versions of Fallbrook Summer Nights.

Now, FVA is set to present its first Party in the Square!, a fundraising event that will be held in the Vince Ross Village Square Saturday, Sept. 23 from

7 to 10 p.m. The San Diego band Cardinal Moon will provide the tunes, and food and beverages – including wine and beer – will be available.

FVA is collaborating with fellow non-profit Music for the Revolution in putting on the first Party in the Square!. Music for the Revolution is an educational and charitable organization that uses music and musical events to increase awareness of environmental, social and local issues.

Victoria Stover of FVA is hoping the Sept. 23 Party in the Square! is the first of many. In order to present more, FVA needs other non-profits to partner with it on the event.

“Any non-profit looking to raise money can come and ask to partner with us,” said Stover. “After expenses, we split the proceeds. So the event helps two non-profits, provides entertainment and helps bring people downtown.”

Stover said that Cardinal Moon has a strong following in the San Diego area.

“We’re hoping the merchants will stay open – even if it’s only to 8 p.m. – so people who come for the concert can walk around town and check out the businesses,” said Stover. “Cardinal Moon has like 25,000 followers on Instagram.”

Roy Moosa, president of the FVA, also hopes that Party in the Square! takes off.

“Our goal is to have events downtown on a regular basis,” said Moosa. “This (Party in the Square!) is an example of two organizations working together.”

Stover said that Jim Jones, executive director of Music for the Revolution, has indicated interest in working with FVA for Party in the Square! events in both November and December.

“Jim has a lot of bands that have large followings that are always looking for a venue,” said Stover. “If we can get their fans to come here, it helps the town. It’s my passion to bring more events like this downtown. That’s what I live for.”

Non-profits interested in partnering with FVA on a Party in the Square! event should call (760) 723-8384.