The Fallbrook Village Association presents “Party Off the Grid” this evening (June 23) at 139 South Main in the parking lot that separates the Bean & Bug Coffee Lounge and the Old 395 sports bar and also in a portion of Library Plaza (the large parking lot located below the Fallbrook Library parking lot).

The event begins at 5 p.m. and features live music, a beer and wine garden, food vendors, and a kids zone. For more information, visit www.fallbrookvillage.org or call (760) 723-8384.