Patrol following compliance checks nets arrest

Deputies from the Sheriff’s Fallbrook Substation conducted compliance checks on four Fallbrook residents Oct. 24. All of the compliance checks were done on known offenders and AB-109 (Assembly Bill 109) early release probationers.

Those targeted were identified through crime and intelligence analysis as individuals most likely to re-offend. The checks on the four probationers determined they were in compliance.

At the conclusion of the compliance checks, deputies conducted directed patrol in Fallbrook and the surrounding communities. During the directed patrol, deputies spotted a subject riding a dirt bike on city streets without a helmet. The rider failed to yield to deputies’ lights and sirens and a short traffic pursuit followed. The suspect eventually abandoned his bike and ran from deputies.

The suspect was apprehended a short distance away without incident and has been identified as 19-year-old Raul Blancas of Fallbrook. Blancas is currently on probation for robbery and faces a new charge of felony evading. There were no injuries and Blancas was booked into Vista Detention Facility.

At the conclusion of the detail, deputies had conducted eight field interviews, issued four citations and located a suspect (Jesse Martin Aaron) wanted in San Diego on a burglary warrant. Aaron was located already in custody at Riverside County Southwest Detention Center on unrelated charges. He faces extraditions to San Diego County once his pending case concludes.