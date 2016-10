PALA – A person was fatally run over this morning in the Pala area.

California Highway Patrol officers and firefighters were sent to a location on Pauma Ridge Road near state Route 76 shortly before 9 a.m.

The circumstances of the accident were not immediately clear, but a vehicle somehow ended up on top of the victim due to possible brake failure, Cal Fire Capt. Kendal Bortisser said.

The victim, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, Bortisser said.