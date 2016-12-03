PHOTOS: Community shares cheer in Fallbrook Christmas Parade

Stay tuned for more Christmas parade coverage in the next issue of Village News.
Members of the Living Waters Christian Fellowship recreate a living nativity scene on a float in the annual Fallbrook Christmas Parade, Dec. 3. Shane Gibson photo
Marine Corps marching band lead the beginning of the Fallbrook Christmas Parade on Main Ave., Dec. 3. Shane Gibson photo
Members of the Fallbrook High School Color Guard march and wave their school colors in the annual Fallbrook Christmas Parade, Dec. 3. Shane Gibson photo
A group of Fallbrook Pop Warner members wave and ride in their football field themed float in the Fallbrook Christmas Parade, Dec. 3. Shane Gibson photo
Julie Barton (left), 8, and her sister Samantha, 6, spread their holiday cheer to guests attending the Fallbrook Christmas Parade, Dec. 3. Shane Gibson photo
