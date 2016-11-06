Planning Commission approves MUP for new North Coast Church site

The building which will be the future Fallbrook home of North Coast Church is on land with M52 Limited Industrial zoning, so a Major Use Permit (MUP) is required for a church to operate on that parcel. The county’s Planning Commission granted that MUP.

The Planning Commission’s approval of the MUP was on a 4-0 vote Oct. 14 with Doug Barnhart, David Pallinger, and Bryan Woods absent.

The vote also makes findings that the church use would not be incompatible with the surrounding area and approved a categorical exemption to California Environmental Quality Act review for the conversion of the existing building in the 1300 block of South Mission Road. The permit allows for ancillary religious and non-religious use for social and educational events as well as for church services.

The 25,525 square foot building is currently vacant. The building is 16 feet in height and was constructed in 1960. It was originally a bowling alley and has most recently been used as a manufacturing facility. The previous uses were established prior to the need for a MUP and prior to the “B” community design review area designator being applied to the property which would have required a site plan and community design review for the building itself.

The parcel which includes the building is approximately 2.32 acres and has a Limited Impact Industrial land use designation as well as the M52 zoning, which permits fraternal or religious assembly use if a MUP has been issued.

The remodel will enable the church to accommodate up to 332 people in church services and classrooms. The existing parking lot will be re-striped to accommodate 83 vehicles, and parking will also be available for eight bicycles.

The MUP also allows for new landscaping to complement the existing landscaping and for signage. An exterior remodel using false wood siding and stone materials will include colors and textures which are compatible with the surrounding commercial community character.

Two church services will be held on Sunday mornings. Midweek evening classes for up to 70 people will be conducted between 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. A pastoral staff of up to seven will be present between 8 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. seven days a week.

An unnamed public road which connects to South Mission Road will provide access to the church. The church is expected to generate an average traffic volume of 233 trips on weekdays, which is an increase from the 178 average trips generated by the building’s former manufacturing use, and 935 trips on Sunday mornings.

In December 2015, the Fallbrook Community Planning Group voted 11-0 to recommend approval of the project conditional upon meeting design review and traffic circulation standards with Lee De Meo, who is a member of both the planning group and North Coast Church, abstaining.

North Coast Church has a 10-year lease for the property with two five-year extension options.