Poetry workshop for preteens offered

RAINBOW – The San Diego Entertainment + Arts Guild (SDEAG) has received a $300 grant from the San Diego County Community Enhancement Funding program for a free poetry workshop for preteenagers (7 to 12 years old) at the Escondido Public Library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11.

The workshop will be led by San Diego Poetry Annual regional editor Terry Spohn. One poem from each young poet will be published in the inaugural Kids! San Diego Poetry Annual, to be published Dec. 1.

The Escondido workshop is one of 14 being conducted this summer throughout the county. All are free. For more information, visit www.ksdpa.com.