Police seek identity of suspect in vandalism case

Crime date: Saturday, 11/25/17 between 5:20 – 5:40 p.m.

FALLBROOK – The Sheriff’s department reported that the victim parked her vehicle in the lot outside Brooktown Coffee located at 120 S. Main Ave. No other vehicles were parked next to her. In the video from surveillance cameras, an adult male who appears to be in his 30’s to 40’s approaches her vehicle, a white Mercedes Benz GLA-250 and proceeds to key the entire car – hood and both quarter panels along the entire sides. He walks off but is seen again a few minutes later when he drives up, parks, gets out and leaves some type of note on victim’s vehicle. He then drives off.

The suspect is wearing a jacket or Pendleton type shirt with a distinctive pattern.

There are no leads; the victim has no enemies, was in no arguments with anyone, and didn’t cut anyone off driving to the place.

If anyone has any information they can contact the detective in charge of the case at the number below.

Joel Couch, Detective

San Diego County Sheriff’s Dept.

Fallbrook Sub-Station

388 E. Alvarado Street

Desk: (760) 451-3109

Fax: (760) 451-3141