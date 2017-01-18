Prepare for storms with free sand and bags

Weather officials are predicting San Diego County could see its heaviest rains of the winter – maybe the heaviest in several years – starting tonight and running through early next week.

So the County Department of Public Works, the County Fire Authority and CAL FIRE have an expanded the list of places where residents in unincorporated areas can get free sand and/or bags to help them protect their properties from potential flooding and erosion.

Free sand and bags – all residents have to do is bring a shovel to fill them – are available in Fallbrook at 4375 Pala Mesa Drive and in De Luz at 39524 Daily Road and 39431 De Luz Road.

Weather officials are predicting that three separate storms could bring the county up to six straight days of rain, swell area streams and even bring flash flooding.

Rain can bring flooding and erosion, especially in areas that are not covered by grass, trees, shrubs and plants. It can sweep water runoff, mud and debris downstream where it can damage homes, clog storm drains, culverts and flood and damage roadways.

Proper use of sandbags can help direct waters away from homes and properties. People who have slopes on their land can use mulch, or terrace their slopes and plant groundcovers and shrubs to keep them from eroding.

For more information about how to be prepared for flooding, go to the County Office of Emergency Services Flooding webpage: http://readysandiego.org/flooding/.