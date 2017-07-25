Prevention program to host meeting about local alcohol, drug issues Wednesday night, July 26

FALLBROOK – Local residents are invited to weigh in on alcohol and other drug issues in the area, during a meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26 at the Fallbrook Public Utilities District.

North Inland Community Prevention Program is hosting the meeting to find out what alcohol- and drug-related issues residents are concerned about and brainstorm potential solutions with the residents’ help. The county-funded program uses environmental prevention strategies to reduce youth access to alcohol and other drugs in the North Inland part of San Diego County.

Getting residents’ input about the problems that affect them is an important part of environmental prevention. Solutions can then be tailored to a specific community’s needs, and its residents are empowered to help fix the problems.

Fallbrook Public Utilities District is at 990 E. Mission Road. Light refreshments and door prizes will be offered at the meeting.

Call North Inland Community Prevention Program at (858) 391-9303 for more information.