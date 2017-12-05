Public invited to attend `Consequences of Guns” free seminar Wed., Dec. 6

FALLBROOK – San Diego County Gun Owners (SDCGO), a political action committee promoting Second Amendment rights, in partnership with Defensive Tactics and Firearms (DTF), a Fallbrook-based firearms training company, will present “Consequences of Guns at the Schoolyard,” a free community seminar from 6 to 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 6, at the DFT office, 504 East Alvarado St., Suite #207, Fallbrook. The public is invited to attend.

Fallbrook resident Morgan Ballis, chief firearms instructor, DFT, said the seminar is being held following multiple incidents of students at Fallbrook Union High School making threats with firearms.

“We’re concerned about the safety of our community and keeping campuses free of crime and violence,” Ballis said. “We want to prevent school violence through education and awareness. Everyone can play a role in ensuring the well-being of all children and the quality of their education. If someone sees something or hears something, they should say something.”

Speakers at the free seminar will include Ballis, who will discuss recent studies that reveal more than 80 percent of shootings at public schools in the U.S. are committed with a gun that has been stolen from a parent or family member; Attorney John Dillon, general counsel, SDCGO, who will address legal consequences for students and their parents in cases involving threats by students involving firearms; Matthew Beebe, owner, Beebe Family Arms & Munitions in Fallbrook, who will display gun locking devices and proper storage of firearms.

“At this seminar, we will share scenarios in which having a locked firearm can result in legal action brought against the gun owner and the possibility of the owner becoming a prohibited possessor,” Ballis said. “Intervention ahead of time can help prevent our schools from being placed into a secure campus or lockdown modes.”

Advance RSVP is not necessary. For more information, call DTF at (760) 451-6694.

“Gun laws are tough, but law-abiding citizens have rights within the law,” said Michael Schwartz, executive director, SDCGO. “This seminar is part of our mission to inform, educate and advocate. The Second Amendment is not only about the right to bear arms, but also about the fundamental right to self defense and the protection of yourself, your family and your dignity.”

Founded in 2015, the San Diego County Gun Owners is a registered political action committee (FPPC ID #1379388) and advocacy organization focusing on organizing the gun industry and community and protecting the U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment right to bear arms.