Public plays key role in making areas fire safe





FALLBROOK – On Monday, Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Fallbrook Library, the Fallbrook Firesafe Council, North County Fire Protection District and Mission Resource Conservation District are sponsoring a workshop for Fallbrook, Bonsall and Rainbow residents to help them prepare for the fall fire season. The residents of this area are key participants in the important task of making this area more fire safe. Prepared citizens can cope with the threat and aftermath of wildfire as well as be the first line of defense against the pests endangering area native trees and the important agricultural industry.

Fallbrook citizens are lucky to have native and family fruit trees in their back yards. But this advantage makes it important for every citizen to be able to recognize the symptoms of the goldspotted oak borer (GSOB) and the shot hole borer.

These invasive pests can easily spread from the backyard to the grove and to surrounding preserves and wildland areas. Dead and dying trees only add to the fuel load in the event of wildfire and become a huge disposal problem.

The workshop will feature presentations on pest identification in trees, wildfire preparedness and fire insurance coverage in the event of wildfire damage.

For more information, contact Mission Resource Conservation District district manager Judy Mitchell at (760) 728-1332.