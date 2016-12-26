Pupils’ artwork featured in water calendar

FALLBROOK – Fourth-graders from Fallbrook schools put pens, crayons and watercolors to paper to color the best and brightest water-conservation posters. But of the 200 posters colored, only 14 made it into the final product: the 2017 “Be Water Smart” calendar.

Twelve of those winning images appear inside the calendar – one for each of the 12 months of the year; another image is printed on the cover and the other is for January of 2018.

The calendars are now available free at the Fallbrook Public Utility District office, while supplies last.

The pupils’ colorful images vividly depict the contest’s theme. FPUD judges scrutinized the entries to find the most eye-catching images illustrating the need for saving water.

Those top Fallbrook artists were recognized at the December board of directors meeting. Each received a gift card to Walmart, school supplies, free food at McDonalds, a signed certificate of commendation, and their artwork was matted and framed for them. The top three also won a T-shirt with their winning artwork printed on it.

First place went to Cerise Oliva of Fallbrook Street School. Second and third place winners are, respectively: Danielle Roberts and Kaylee Haywood of Maie Ellis Elementary.

The annual contest is open only to FPUD fourth-graders since they have learned about water conservation and the water cycle by the fourth grade. Pupils from Live Oak Elementary, Fallbrook Street School and Maie Ellis Elementary submitted entries. The contest objective is to find the most eye-catching images illustrating the need for saving water. All 14 pieces of artwork are displayed on the FPUD website. They will also be displayed in the FPUD board room for a year.

The other winners are Ayden Rice, Leanna Barksdale, Johanna Vargas of Fallbrook Street School; and Madisen Brooks, Amy Sanchez, Daniela Martinez, Cianya Mejia, Angel Hernandez, Adrian Luciano, Valentin Rodriguez and Zeltzin Favela of Maie Ellis Elementary.