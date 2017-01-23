Rain predicted throughout today, Jan. 23

SAN DIEGO – More rain, mountain snow and possibly hail-generating thunderstorms are expected in San Diego County today as the final in a series of winter storms moves through Southern California.

Throughout the remainder of the day, the Pacific storm is expected to drop .30 of an inch of rain in Oceanside; .51 in Escondido; .55 in Borrego Springs; .61 in San Diego; .66 in the Miramar area; .72 in Ramona; .92 in Alpine; 1.39 inches on Palomar Mountain; 1.94 on Mount Laguna; and 2.25 in Julian, according to the National Weather Service.

In the mountains, an additional 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected to accumulate at elevations of 4,000 to 5,000 feet, 2 to 4 inches could fall between 5,000 and 6,000 feet, 4 to 10 inches could blanket areas from 6,000 to 7,000 feet and 10 inches or more could top the highest mountain peaks, forecasters said. Travel may be affected on county roads S-1, S-6 and S-7.

“Rain and snow will continue today with a few thunderstorms possible,” according to the weather service. “Rainfall will become increasingly focused on San Diego County through the day.”

Numerous warnings, watches and advisories remain in effect in various parts of the county, but most will expire later today.

A winter storm warning for the mountains that heralded heavy snowfall that may continue to affect traffic is set to expire at 6 p.m. although snow showers will continue at times tonight through Tuesday.

A flash flood watch for the entire county prompted by brief but heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms will also expire this evening. A flood warning for the Santa Margarita River on Camp Pendleton will expire this afternoon.

In a 48-hour period ending at 7 a.m. today, top rainfall amounts

recorded around the county were 6.19 inches on Palomar Mountain; 5.33 at Birch Hill; 4.42 in De Luz; 3.71 in Rainbow; 3.54 at the Henshaw Dam; 3.50 in Julian; 3.40 on Mt. Laguna; 3.36 in Mesa Grande; 3.25 at Lake Cuyamaca; 2.88 in Pine

Hills; 2.79 in Fallbrook; 2.75 on Camp Pendleton; 2.33 at Lake Wohlford; 2.28 in Descanso; 2.20 in Santa Ysabel; 2.19 in Escondido; 2.13 in Valley Center; 2.11 on Mt. Woodson; 2.08 in Warner Springs; and 2.06 in Campo, according to the NWS.

Forecasters said the showers would gradually decrease tonight and Tuesday.

A wind advisory for the deserts, where 20- to 30-mile per hour winds and gusts to 50 mph will be possible, will extend to 6 p.m. Winds in coastal and valley areas are mostly expected to remain below advisory strength.

A high surf warning prompted by waves of 5 to 10 feet and sets to 13 feet south of Carlsbad will remain in effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday. Strong rip currents, minor coastal flooding, beach erosion and damage to piers may also be possible.

The storm is expected to weaken Tuesday, and building high pressure is expected to bring drier, warmer weather Wednesday through next weekend, according to the weather service.