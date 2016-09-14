RAINBOW: Driver trapped after vehicle rolls several times on I-15

UPDATED: 09/14/2016 12:25

At 12:03 CHP updated that the on ramp to the southbound I-15 Freeway had been reopened.

RAINBOW – A single vehicle rollover in San Diego County on the southbound I-15 Freeway near the Rainbow Valley on ramp has left the driver of the vehicle trapped inside the mangled wreckage of her vehicle. Southbound traffic is reportedly backed up and moving very slowly past the accident scene as emergency first responders continue to arrive at the location to assist the trapped victim.

According to a California Highway Patrol incident log, at 11:10 a.m. a passing motorist called 911 to report the rollover accident.

A 911 caller told CHP dispatchers that the vehicle, described as a black Nissan, rolled several times, ending up on the right hand side of the freeway. At some point during the accident the Nissan struck a light pole, knocking it down.

After rolling several times the Nissan came to rest on its wheels, however the damage to the vehicle was so severe the female driver, who has not yet been identified, was left trapped inside her Nissan.

The extent of the driver’s injuries are not yet known.

Cal Fire/San Diego County Fire Department was called to the scene to assist with a cut and rescue extrication of the victim. Fire personnel and paramedics began arriving at the accident scene at about 11:20 a.m.

As more medical personnel and CHP officers arrived on scene the Rainbow Valley on ramp to the southbound I-15 was closed to allow room for firefighters to safely extricate the trapped driver.

Cal Trans has been notified regarding the light pole that was knocked down.

This is an breaking story. Updates will be provided as they become available.