Rainbow MWD taking applications for Division 3 seat

Tory Walker and his wife have moved to Murrieta, which makes Walker ineligible to serve on the Rainbow Municipal Water District board. In October, Walker informed Rainbow board president Dennis Sanford of his resignation from the board effective Dec. 31, and the October notification allowed the Rainbow board to use part of its Dec. 6 meeting to begin the process of appointing a replacement for the Division 3 director.

“We look forward to getting that seat filled,” said Rainbow general manager Tom Kennedy.

Walker was elected in November 2014 for a seat whose term expires in December 2018. A vacancy may be filled by the remaining members of the governing body, although if the governing body does not fill the vacancy within 60 days (which is usually the result of a 2-2 deadlock), the county Board of Supervisors will make the appointment.

The non-voting Dec. 6 discussion allowed for candidates to be considered at Rainbow’s Jan. 24 board meeting, and the Rainbow directors may also delay their decision until their February meeting, which may be moved from

Feb. 28 (which is still within the 60-day period) to Feb. 21.

“I hope to get a number of people,” said Kennedy.

The deadline for applications is Jan. 15 at noon, although Jan. 15 is a Sunday and Jan. 16 is a government holiday. Applications submitted after the Jan. 15 deadline but by Jan. 17 may be considered, since submission by Jan. 17 would give the board members time to review the applications by Jan. 24.

The new board member must be a resident of Division 3, which is in the

central part of the Rainbow district and includes much of the Gird Valley and Pala Mesa.

Walker defeated incumbent George McManigle in the November 2014 election.

In the November 2016 election Michael Mack defeated Sanford and Hayden

Hamilton defeated appointed incumbent Rich Bigley, who had been appointed to the board in March 2016 to replace Jack Griffiths after Griffiths moved out of the district. William Stewart was appointed in March 2016 to replace Bob Lucy, who resigned due to his business commitment; Stewart did not face re-election opposition in November 2016.

Helene Brazier was appointed to the Rainbow board in February 2012 after Gerald Walson passed away; Brazier was unopposed for re-election in November 2012 and in November 2016. Kennedy was selected as the district’s general manager in August 2014.

“There’s only one board member left from when I got hired,” Kennedy said.