RCPG board reduced to 11 members

The number of members on the Rainbow Community Planning Group (RCPG) board has been reduced from 15 to 11.

A 5-0 San Diego County Board of Supervisors vote March 22 approved the membership reduction. Seats 12, 13, 14, and 15 have been eliminated and the current planning group members holding those seats will have their seat numbers modified.

“A feasible quorum is necessary in order to make decisions and get work done,” said Supervisor Bill Horn.

Board of Supervisors Policy I-1 authorizes the county supervisors to establish the number of members of planning and sponsor groups. The minimum number of planning or sponsor group members is five and the maximum is 15. Attendance of a majority of the number of authorized members is required for a quorum. The RCPG has struggled to fill all of its seats and to have a quorum at many of its meetings.

Eight members of the RCPG attended the Oct. 19 meeting, and a proposal to request that the Board of Supervisors reduce membership to 11 seats was unanimously approved. Planning group chair Gary Drake formally notified Horn the following month after the October minutes were approved and could be sent as a supporting document.

“I appreciate hearing from the community, and I am happy to accommodate this request,” Horn said.

The Rainbow Community Planning Area encompasses 14.1 square miles.