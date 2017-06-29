Reading Day with Wishbone the Beagle at Fallbrook Library

FALLBROOK – Wishbone the Beagle is a valuable member of the Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SAR) K-9 Team. When he’s not busy looking for missing people, Wishbone loves to meet children.

Join Wishbone, SAR K-9 Team Leader Pam Medhurst and your friends from the Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation for a fun-filled time on Wednesday, July 5, reading starts at 10:30 a.m. at Fallbrook Library, 124 S. Mission Road.

Kids will enjoy book readings by Sheriff’s Department staff. Afterwards, there will be a special meet and greet with Wishbone the Beagle. Come out and join them for this free family-friendly event in Fallbrook.