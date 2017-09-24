Reche School House tour showcases restoration, Sept. 30

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Historical Society is proud to hold an Open House, so citizens can visit the updated Reche School House. The Open House will be 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30. The address is 1319 S. Live Oak Park Road, near the corner of Reche Road and Live Oak Park Road.

Built in 1896, the one-room Reche School House was closed as a school in 1939 and became known as the Reche Club. The Reche Club held an enormous number of special events for the citizens of Fallbrook over the ensuing years.

The Fallbrook Historical Society assumed responsibility for the old school house, one of the oldest buildings in Fallbrook, and has spent the past two years restoring and renovating the facility.

The Open House will include both indoor and outdoor activities. Indoors, tour guides will showcase the latest renovations, Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant restrooms and library restoration. There will also be several horseless carriages, also know as brass cars, on display during the event.

In addition, visitors will have the opportunity to meet Illa Driver, a former student of the school; Mary Belton, a member of the Reche Family, and experts on the history of the School House and Reche Club. Free refreshments will be served.

Outdoor activities will include discussions about the school history and history of the surrounding area, a walking tour of the area around the school and a tour to the large metate or grinding stone with discussions about the plants along the way.

For more information, call (760) 723-4123.