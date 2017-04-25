‘Reflections of Nature’ returns to Fallbrook Art Center May 5-7

FALLBROOK – Returning to California’s Fallbrook Art Center for the 24th year is “Reflections of Nature”, an annual exhibit showcasing wildlife art and landscapes depicting the wonderful world of the wild and reminding people of the importance of preserving its beauty.

Nature’s diversity is evident in the art presented by professional artists working in oil, acrylic, watercolor, charcoal, pastels, scratchboard, photography and bronze in a wide variety of styles.

Because “Reflections” is condensed into a single weekend (May 5-7), all of the artists will be at the gallery for the duration of the show selling original work, prints, note cards and more.

“This gives people a unique opportunity to visit with the artists who have wonderful stories to share,” said Mary Perhacs, the center’s executive director.

This popular show, founded by award-winning artist and nature conservationist Gamini Ratnavira, begins with the opening reception Friday, May 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission to the opening is $10 (free to Fallbrook Arts members). The show continues Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, May 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Show admission is $6 (free to Fallbrook Arts members).

This year’s show features 20 artists: Ray Brown, Marla Epstein, Lindsey Foggett, Joe Garcia, Hiromi Gibbs, Pat Gilmore, Kathy Harder, Carol Heiman-Greene, Gary Johnson, Leslie Kirchner, Sue Kroll, Lee Kromschroeder, Susan Labouri, Patrick Murphy, Akoko Okeyo, Kim Shaklee, Jerry Simchuk, Tom Tiedeman, Jerry Vande Berg, and Sandy Zelasko